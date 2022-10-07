Read full article on original website
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sioux City Journal
Former Nebraska high school runner sets American record in marathon
A former high school athlete in Nebraska set an American record in the women’s marathon during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday. Emily Sisson covered the 26.2 miles in 2 hours, 18 minutes, 29 seconds. Sisson, 30, finished second in the women’s race behind Kenya runner Ruth Chepngetich (2:14:18).
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln woman sues city after she was thrown from wheelchair lift on city-owned bus
A woman has sued the city of Lincoln in connection to injuries she received when she was thrown from a wheelchair lift while riding a city bus in 2020. The city declined Ruth White's claims in July, prompting the lawsuit filed late last month in Lancaster County District Court. In...
Sioux City Journal
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening
An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
Sioux City Journal
Johnathon Kurth 'would give a stranger the shirt off his back'
He could swing dance and write poetry and play the trombone. He knew how to dress up and look good with his hats and beard. He held the door open for others and made paper flowers for girls. In a word, Johnathon Kurth was a gentleman. But perhaps his greatest...
Sioux City Journal
Planned downtown Lincoln skyscraper would grow taller than Lied Place
The 20-story Lied Place Residences, which topped out last year at 250 feet, making it the city's second-tallest building after the state Capitol, may not hold that title for long. Developers are proposing a 22-story building at Ninth and P streets that would likely eclipse Lied Place by a few...
Sioux City Journal
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. October 6, 2022. Editorial: Voter ID fixes an issue state doesn’t face. Driven by former President Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election and massive voter fraud, election security has become a contentious political issue that has generated attempts to change election and voting laws across the country.
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska CHI Health facilities continue to have issues from 'IT incident'
CHI Health's Nebraska hospitals are continuing to experience problems from a cyberattack on their parent company in the past week. Taylor Miller, a spokeswoman for CHI Health, said its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was forced to take some of its systems offline after an unspecified "IT issue." That has led...
