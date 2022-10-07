ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

COVID-19 report has mixed bag of results

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 report released Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health is a mixed bag, with some metrics showing increases, while others saw drops. A total of 3,392 new cases were reported to state public health officials for the week ending Sunday,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Idaho Republicans supporting Democrat for attorney general

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and dozens of other past and current officeholders, on Tuesday endorsed the Democratic candidate for attorney general in November’s election. Republicans attended a news conference at the Statehouse with Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, who has...
IDAHO STATE
Kentucky high school football polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Paintsville 7. Williamsburg 6. Sayre 3. Bracken Co. 3. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Mayfield (5) 7-0 86...
KENTUCKY STATE

