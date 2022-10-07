Read full article on original website
Montgomery County backs Stanton trail grant application
(Stanton) -- Montgomery County officials are assisting Stanton's efforts in acquiring funding for an expansive trail project. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request to serve as a co-applicant with Stanton for a Destination Iowa grant application. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the city seeks up to a million dollars in funding from the state program to complete phase 3 of the project, which extends the trail out to Viking Lake State Park. Ramsey says the city and the Stanton Community Foundation are working with Montgomery County Trails on two other portions of the project.
Shen council makes water tower servicing change
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are making a change in the servicing of its water tower. By a 4-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a termination of its maintenance agreement with Veola North America – formerly known as Suez-Utility Services of Georgia. By that same vote, council members approved a one-year full-service maintenance agreement with Maguire Iron, Incorporated for $17,450. City Water Superintendent Tim Martin told the council the Maguire contract is about $1,000 cheaper than the contract with Veola.
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
Shen airport grant on council's agenda
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are poised to accept federal grant money for more improvements at the city's airport. Acceptance of an Iowa Department of Transportation grant is on the Shenandoah City Council's short agenda Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the DOT recently awarded Shenandoah Regional Airport funding for a new fuel system.
Board learns of pipeline ordinance misinformation
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors cleared up some misinformation and continued to discuss legal options regarding the proposed Summit Carbon pipeline at its Sept. 27 meeting. Grant Terry, a Summit Carbon Pipeline Solutions project manager had spoken at a recent meeting of the Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission,...
Meet the Candidates: Sam Graves
(Tarkio) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's segment features the Republican incumbent in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, Sam Graves. Seeking his 12th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Graves graduated from Tarkio High...
Red Oak board backs boiler replacement change orders
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have backed some slight changes to a boiler replacement project. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board approved a set of change orders on the Junior-Senior High School STEAM Center boiler system replacement amounting to $15,070. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the additional expenses bring the total cost for the project, contracted with the Ray Martin Company, to roughly $178,000. He adds the change orders address some additional findings discovered after the board initially awarded the contract.
Meet the Candidates: Henry Martin
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we turn our attention to the race for Missouri's 6th Congressional District seat, which covers most of northern Missouri, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Worth and Gentry counties in KMAland. Today's report features the Democratic nominee, Henry Martin.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Ricky Curtis Crawford, 58, of Hastings, was arrested Friday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Crawford was held on no bond. Jacob Ryan Jones, 37, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Violation of a No Contact Order. Bond was set at...
Red Oak schools pleased with facilities assessment progress
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are pleased with the progress on the district's comprehensive facilities assessment. In June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture out of Omaha to conduct the roughly $30,000 assessment to gauge and develop a 5-10 year plan and outlook for the district regarding its facilities. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the first couple of months of the assessment have been going well.
Darrell Paul Ottee, 95, of Crystal Lakes, Illinois formerly of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Darrell passed away April 20, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Jenny Clark, of Atlantic, today on warrants for Intent to Manufacture / Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. Clark was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. No other details on the arrest have been...
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Glenn Mackey,82, of Braddyville, College Springs, Iowa
Day and Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022 family requesting casual dress. Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Glenn Mackey memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral...
Fred T. Bartram, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center. Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Charlotte Baker, 84, Villisca
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Villisca EMTs.
Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa and formerly of Wiota
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department. Burial, with a Tolling of the Bell ceremony by the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department and Military Honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army National Guard, will be held in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
Red Oak woman arrested for neglect, child endangerment
(Red Oak ) – A Red Oak woman faces a felony charge following her arrest Tuesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 29-year-old Chantal Kaye Sperling around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Skyline Drive. Sperling was arrested for neglect of a dependent person – a Class C felony – and child endangerment – an aggravated misdemeanor.
