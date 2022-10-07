(Stanton) -- Montgomery County officials are assisting Stanton's efforts in acquiring funding for an expansive trail project. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request to serve as a co-applicant with Stanton for a Destination Iowa grant application. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the city seeks up to a million dollars in funding from the state program to complete phase 3 of the project, which extends the trail out to Viking Lake State Park. Ramsey says the city and the Stanton Community Foundation are working with Montgomery County Trails on two other portions of the project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO