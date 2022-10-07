ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Suspects in Atlanta area murder arrested in Anderson County

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

The suspects in an Atlanta area murder of a high school football star, have been apprehended in the Upstate. 17 year old, Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson, Georgia was shot and killed at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County, Wednesday night. He was found dead in the parking lot near the mall's Dave and Buster's location.

The suspects 19 year old Chandler Zion Richardson and 18 year old Byrna Kemare were arrested by Anderson County Deputies on Thursday, at the QT gas station on Highway 76.

Investigators in Gwinnett County say, they do not know what the motive was in the shooting and what led to it. Jefferson High Football Coach Travis Noland confirmed that Dewitt was a standout receiver there and was likely in line for a football scholarship in the future. The program took to Twitter Thursday to express their condolences. Richardson and Kemare are currently being held in the Anderson County Jail awaiting extradition.

Comments / 2

