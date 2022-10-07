Read full article on original website
Mariners’ Wild Card comeback win replays at 7 p.m. on Seattle Sports
When the Mariners have an instant classic like they did on Saturday night, it’s the kind of moment fans want to relive as much as they can. They’ll have the opportunity to do so tonight at 7 p.m. Seattle Sports 710 AM will re-air the Mariners Radio Network...
Fann: 2 questions that will define Mariners’ ALDS chances vs Astros
After getting two full days to celebrate the Mariners’ incredible Wild Card series win in Toronto, it’s time to turn the page to Houston and the upcoming ALDS against the Astros. Not to oversimplify what’s to come this week, but I do think there are two overarching questions...
Mariners ALDS schedule, Astros matchup and radio broadcast details
The Seattle Mariners have a date in an American League Division Series with a very familiar opponent. After their two-game AL Wild Card sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto, the M’s earned a matchup against the AL West champions, the Houston Astros. The Mariners will get a couple of days to prepare before the best-of-five series starts Tuesday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
Mariners showed they can score without HR, must do so again vs Astros
After completing one of the biggest and craziest comebacks in MLB playoff history, the Mariners are set to take on the American League West champion Houston Astros in the ALDS in a showdown between two less-than-friendly division foes. To get to Houston, the Mariners won each of their Wild Card...
Mariners Reaction: Wyman & Bob on ALDS Game 1 loss, Ray decision
Just about everything in Game 1 of the ALDS went the way Mariners fans would have wanted it to – until the last pitch. The decision to use Robbie Ray, who started Saturday for the M’s, to try to get Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez for the final out in Houston backfired Tuesday, with Ray’s second pitch catching too much of the plate and landing in the seats beyond right field for a three-run homer that violently turned what looked like a 7-5 Seattle win into an 8-7 Seattle loss.
Mariners lineup may be more dangerous in playoffs than it looks
There’s no getting around the fact that the Mariners’ lineup doesn’t look as fearsome as the one the Houston Astros will deploy in their American League Division Series matchup. Only three qualifying batters for Seattle had an OPS over .700 and just Julio Rodríguez posted one above...
Mariners Breakdown: The comeback, the sweep, and facing the Astros
Last Monday when we caught up with Bob Stelton for his weekly Mariners breakdown video, we weren’t sure if the M’s would still be playing by the next time we talked. Well, that next time has come, and now we’re wondering if we’ll be talking about the American League Championship Series in a week. That’s because the Mariners didn’t just push on to an AL Division Series matchup with the Houston Astros, but they did so in a shocking way.
Alvarez smashes Mariners with walk-off, Astros win ALDS opener 8-7
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez wrecked all of the Mariners’ carefully crafted strategy with one colossal swing. The Mariners came to the postseason with a plan. Down to their last out, the October-tested Houston Astros weren’t so easily outmatched. Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two...
Ross: Listening to the Mariners win brings Seattle together
A lot of sports happened over the weekend — but I just want to go back, for a moment, to the Mariners game on Saturday afternoon in Toronto. Because it was a reminder to me, as an admittedly sporadic sports fan, just how powerful a single game can be.
How did Mariners make it this far? Same reason they could keep going
It’s safe to say the phrase “same old Mariners” can officially be retired. How could anyone say it with a straight face ever again?. Not after the M’s won 90 games in consecutive years, marking the first instance of back-to-back winning seasons for the franchise since 2003.
Salk: Who gets blame for Mariners’ Game 1 collapse? It’s complicated
Take the exact feeling you had on Saturday after the Mariners finished off the Blue Jays, turn it inside out and upside down, throw it on the ground, stomp on it for a while, and then hurl it against the wall a few times and run it over with a bulldozer. You now have an approximate recreation of how you felt watching Yordan Alvarez take Robbie Ray to deep space just three days later.
Mariners home playoff tickets facing steep prices
The Mariners are not only the hottest story in town, but they are also the hottest ticket as well. Postseason baseball is finally happening in Seattle on Saturday and scalpers are taking full advantage. “Clearly, there are a number of folks who have decided that it was a good investment...
Seattle Kraken Season Preview: Keys and questions for year 2
The Seattle Kraken headed to Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday afternoon to prepare for Wednesday’s season opener against the Ducks. It’s always an exciting time of year as every team is in playoff contention. Seattle has improved its roster and will be a better team in its second NHL season....
