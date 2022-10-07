Just about everything in Game 1 of the ALDS went the way Mariners fans would have wanted it to – until the last pitch. The decision to use Robbie Ray, who started Saturday for the M’s, to try to get Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez for the final out in Houston backfired Tuesday, with Ray’s second pitch catching too much of the plate and landing in the seats beyond right field for a three-run homer that violently turned what looked like a 7-5 Seattle win into an 8-7 Seattle loss.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO