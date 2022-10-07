Read full article on original website
South Dakota students outperform nation on ACT test
South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 earned an average ACT composite score of 21.5, which is above the national average of 19.8 and the highest among neighboring states. Considering the state’s public school test-takers only, the average composite score was 21.6. The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration.
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
Flags at State Capitol flying at half-staff today to honor of former South Dakota Attorney General Gordon Mydland
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre are being flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset today (Oct. 11, 2022) in honor of long-time public servant Judge Gordon Mydland of Lake Preston. He served as a state senator from 1963-1968, as South Dakota Attorney General from 1969-1973 and then as 3rd Circuit Court Judge from 1973-1987.
Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
University of South Dakota, Northern State University offering 3+2 programs to address South Dakota’s need for social workers
The University of South Dakota is now offering new programs that will allow South Dakota’s sociology students the opportunity to earn an accelerated Master of Social Work degree online or in Sioux Falls from USD. USD has developed 3+2 programs for both USD and Northern State University (NSU) sociology...
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Discovery Bridge opened between Nebraska and South Dakota
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. On October 11, 2008 the Discovery Bridge was formally opened in a ceremony attended by thousands. The Discovery Bridge...
South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook
In 2021, 85,611 resident hunters and 81,254 nonresident hunters combined to harvest 1,067,423 pheasants.
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new program on several South Dakota Reservations is providing keys to financial stability to residents. Beth Warden shows us how local mortgage lenders with deep ties to the community are making a difference. For those who live on the Pine Ridge, Cheyenne River,...
Responsible gun ownership: Despite high ownership rates, South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders in U.S.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakotans own a lot of guns but, compared to other states, they rarely ever use them against other people. According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders out of any state in the nation at only 40.8%. This means that less than half of murders in the state use any kind of gun.
SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A poll conducted by South Dakota State University shows the race for South Dakota’s Governor’s seat might be closer than expected. SDSU surveyed 565 registered voters who answered questions about the upcoming November election. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4%, the same as other state-wide polls.
Stanley County School Board to discuss, approve policy updates at tonight’s meeting
The Stanley County school board meets at 6pm CT today (Oct. 12, 2022). The Stanley County School Board meeting is held in the Board Room at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Approval of Minutes for September 14, 2022 Board Meeting. Approval of Bills. Imprest Expense. Financials for September 2022. Approval...
SD Intrastate Pipeline Company sponsors Flags Across the Bridge for Native Americans’ Day
The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club is displaying the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of Native Americans’ Day today (Oct. 10, 2022). The Flags Across the Missouri River Bridge is a Pride in America and fundraising program promoted...
Light agenda for Pierre City Commission meeting this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets at 5:30 this evening (Oct. 11, 2022) at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Suite 1) in Pierre. 5:45pm Public Hearing – Temporary Malt Beverage License for Capital City Liquor at Dakota Spirits Distillery on October 14, 2022. Request to Purchase Kubota Skid Steer –...
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
Utilities Commission says CO2 pipeline fee could be $400,000
Extended version: — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday authorized its staff to begin reviewing an application for a pipeline designed to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol refineries to an underground site in Illinois, assessing a filing fee of up to $400,000.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
DANR accepting applications for Urban and Community Forestry Grants through Friday
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is pleased to announce funding is available for new community forestry projects through the 2022 Community Forestry Grant program. The application deadline is Friday (Oct. 14, 2022). Communities, tribes, and non-profit organizations are eligible to apply. Projects must follow the...
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Here are the biggest money-holders in/from the state of North Dakota.
Pierre School Board to hold regular monthly meeting this evening
The Pierre School Board meets at 5:30pm this evening (Oct. 11, 2022) in the Administration Building board room. Board Policy– Pierre School District Wellness Policy (First Reading) Board Policy– Administration of Opioid Antagonists (Final Reading) (A) The meeting includes time for public comments, but those wanting to address...
South Dakota Not Breaking Visitor Records
On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem exhorted people to “Join me in continuing to support our robust tourism industry” and “welcome and encourage every visitor to experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.” When she published that note, Noem herself was not in South Dakota to welcome any visitors; she was supporting Arizona’s robust tourism industry by hosting her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding at a resort in Sedona where rooms cost over a thousand dollars a night.
