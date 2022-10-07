ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

drgnews.com

South Dakota students outperform nation on ACT test

South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 earned an average ACT composite score of 21.5, which is above the national average of 19.8 and the highest among neighboring states. Considering the state’s public school test-takers only, the average composite score was 21.6. The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
drgnews.com

Flags at State Capitol flying at half-staff today to honor of former South Dakota Attorney General Gordon Mydland

Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre are being flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset today (Oct. 11, 2022) in honor of long-time public servant Judge Gordon Mydland of Lake Preston. He served as a state senator from 1963-1968, as South Dakota Attorney General from 1969-1973 and then as 3rd Circuit Court Judge from 1973-1987.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
POLITICS
newscenter1.tv

Responsible gun ownership: Despite high ownership rates, South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders in U.S.

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakotans own a lot of guns but, compared to other states, they rarely ever use them against other people. According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders out of any state in the nation at only 40.8%. This means that less than half of murders in the state use any kind of gun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A poll conducted by South Dakota State University shows the race for South Dakota’s Governor’s seat might be closer than expected. SDSU surveyed 565 registered voters who answered questions about the upcoming November election. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4%, the same as other state-wide polls.
ELECTIONS
drgnews.com

Light agenda for Pierre City Commission meeting this evening

The Pierre City Commission meets at 5:30 this evening (Oct. 11, 2022) at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Suite 1) in Pierre. 5:45pm Public Hearing – Temporary Malt Beverage License for Capital City Liquor at Dakota Spirits Distillery on October 14, 2022. Request to Purchase Kubota Skid Steer –...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Utilities Commission says CO2 pipeline fee could be $400,000

Extended version: — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday authorized its staff to begin reviewing an application for a pipeline designed to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol refineries to an underground site in Illinois, assessing a filing fee of up to $400,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
drgnews.com

DANR accepting applications for Urban and Community Forestry Grants through Friday

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is pleased to announce funding is available for new community forestry projects through the 2022 Community Forestry Grant program. The application deadline is Friday (Oct. 14, 2022). Communities, tribes, and non-profit organizations are eligible to apply. Projects must follow the...
POLITICS
drgnews.com

Pierre School Board to hold regular monthly meeting this evening

The Pierre School Board meets at 5:30pm this evening (Oct. 11, 2022) in the Administration Building board room. Board Policy– Pierre School District Wellness Policy (First Reading) Board Policy– Administration of Opioid Antagonists (Final Reading) (A) The meeting includes time for public comments, but those wanting to address...
PIERRE, SD
dakotafreepress.com

South Dakota Not Breaking Visitor Records

On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem exhorted people to “Join me in continuing to support our robust tourism industry” and “welcome and encourage every visitor to experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.” When she published that note, Noem herself was not in South Dakota to welcome any visitors; she was supporting Arizona’s robust tourism industry by hosting her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding at a resort in Sedona where rooms cost over a thousand dollars a night.
POLITICS

