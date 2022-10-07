Packers-Giants Final Injury Report: Alexander Cleared for Sunday

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants have released their final injury reports before their game in London on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers announced their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants in London. Premier cornerback Jaire Alexander isn’t on it.

Alexander, who suffered a groin injury on the opening series at Tampa Bay in Week 3 and didn’t play last week against New England, was listed as full participation for a second consecutive day on Friday. The Packers did not give him a status, meaning he’s good to go.

Safety Adrian Amos (concussion), safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (quad) are questionable. Before Friday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur said Amos was still in the concussion protocol. That he practiced in Green Bay on Thursday, flew to London and practiced again on Friday would suggest he’ll be ready cleared in time for Sunday’s kickoff.

Only Wyatt and left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t practice. As was the case with Alexander, right tackle Elgton Jenkins, receiver Allen Lazard and center Josh Myers, Bakhtiari was not give an injury designation so he will make a third consecutive start.

With Alexander and Amos, the Packers should have a huge advantage against the Giants’ passing game. While starting quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) is off the injury report, he will be without three receivers: high-priced veteran, Kenny Golladay, 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson.

Also out are starting outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and rookie starting cornerback Cor’Dale Flott. Along with cornerback Aaron Robinson going on injured reserve this week, the Giants will be without three starting defensive players.

At corner, Fabian Moreau and Adoree Jackson will be tasked with stopping the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers passing game.

The Packers practiced in Green Bay on Thursday and practiced not long after landing in London on Friday.

“We had practice, got on the plane and had practice again,” receiver Randall Cobb said. “A little sleep-deprived but we’re just trying to adjust to the time and get on track as best we can. It’s been really cool so far, just landing at the airport and seeing the Packer fans at the airport.”

With most of the work done back in Green Bay, it was a low-tempo practice.

“Typical Friday would have a couple red-zone periods where we’re going full-speed and then we like to take off back half of practice and it’s more of a jog-through tempo, whereas today it’s all going to be jog-through,” LaFleur said before practice. “We’re not out there quite as long as we typically are. I think it’s just important to be real intentional about our work, be out there, make it short, try to keep the guys focused and then let them do whatever they want to do in terms of going to see London.”

Packers-Giants Friday Injury Report

Packers

Questionable: S Adrian Amos (concussion), S Tariq Carpenter (abdomen), Devonte Wyatt (quad).

Giants

Out: Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion).

Questionable: DL Leonard Williams (knee).

