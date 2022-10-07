ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers-Giants Final Injury Report: Alexander Cleared for Sunday

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDXP5_0iQ9oNSO00

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants have released their final injury reports before their game in London on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers announced their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants in London. Premier cornerback Jaire Alexander isn’t on it.

Alexander, who suffered a groin injury on the opening series at Tampa Bay in Week 3 and didn’t play last week against New England, was listed as full participation for a second consecutive day on Friday. The Packers did not give him a status, meaning he’s good to go.

Safety Adrian Amos (concussion), safety Tariq Carpenter (abdomen) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (quad) are questionable. Before Friday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur said Amos was still in the concussion protocol. That he practiced in Green Bay on Thursday, flew to London and practiced again on Friday would suggest he’ll be ready cleared in time for Sunday’s kickoff.

Only Wyatt and left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t practice. As was the case with Alexander, right tackle Elgton Jenkins, receiver Allen Lazard and center Josh Myers, Bakhtiari was not give an injury designation so he will make a third consecutive start.

With Alexander and Amos, the Packers should have a huge advantage against the Giants’ passing game. While starting quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) is off the injury report, he will be without three receivers: high-priced veteran, Kenny Golladay, 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson.

Also out are starting outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and rookie starting cornerback Cor’Dale Flott. Along with cornerback Aaron Robinson going on injured reserve this week, the Giants will be without three starting defensive players.

At corner, Fabian Moreau and Adoree Jackson will be tasked with stopping the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers passing game.

The Packers practiced in Green Bay on Thursday and practiced not long after landing in London on Friday.

“We had practice, got on the plane and had practice again,” receiver Randall Cobb said. “A little sleep-deprived but we’re just trying to adjust to the time and get on track as best we can. It’s been really cool so far, just landing at the airport and seeing the Packer fans at the airport.”

With most of the work done back in Green Bay, it was a low-tempo practice.

“Typical Friday would have a couple red-zone periods where we’re going full-speed and then we like to take off back half of practice and it’s more of a jog-through tempo, whereas today it’s all going to be jog-through,” LaFleur said before practice. “We’re not out there quite as long as we typically are. I think it’s just important to be real intentional about our work, be out there, make it short, try to keep the guys focused and then let them do whatever they want to do in terms of going to see London.”

Packers-Giants Friday Injury Report

Packers

Questionable: S Adrian Amos (concussion), S Tariq Carpenter (abdomen), Devonte Wyatt (quad).

Giants

Out: Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion).

Questionable: DL Leonard Williams (knee).

Packers-Giants Related Stories

Tickets for London game: Get them here

Giants’ D-coordinator Martindale compares Rodgers to python

Several Giants starters out for Sunday

Just about everyone is excited to go to London

Packers-Giants Thursday injury report

Going inside the Giants

Saquon Barkley vs. the Packers’ historically bad run defense

Adam Stenavich on plan at right tackle

Packers hand out Davante Adams’ No. 17

Rashan Gary solidifies stardom

Dan Orlovsky’s take on Packers’ offense

Packers sign veteran linebacker

How to watch, stream and bet

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter

As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral

After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Aaron Robinson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding to their receiving core following Monday night's loss to the AFC West rival Chiefs. Per Adam Schefter: "Raiders are signing veteran WR Albert Wilson to their active roster, confirmed by his agents..." Wilson, a former Kansas City Chief, played four seasons in Arrowhead...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Giants After Shocking Win

Despite a 4-1 start to the 2022 season, NFL fans aren't buying into the New York Giants just yet. After Sunday morning's Week 5 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, quite a few NFL doubters took to Twitter to make the same comment about this year's Giants squad.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Packers News

If the Green Bay Packers want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. later this season, they'll need to increase their offer from last year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers offered Beckham the veterans' minimum of $660,000 in 2021. This was after the Cleveland Browns waived Beckham. When the dust...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Alexander Cleared#The Green Bay Packers#The New York Giants
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Nick Bosa Injury News

The injury bug continues to bite the 49ers. On Sunday, star pass rusher Nick Bosa was ruled out of the action after leaving the game with a groin injury. Bosa looked visibly bothered by it standing with his helmet off on the sideline and talking to teammates. The NFL world...
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss' Record Broken Sunday: NFL World Reacts

Few NFL players, if any, were more exciting to watch when they first came into the league than Randy Moss. The former Minnesota Vikings great electrified the NFL world with his ability, especially on deep passes, dominating opposing secondaries with ease. As good as Moss was, is Justin Jefferson even...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
atozsports.com

Packers: Matt LaFleur is officially in Mike McCarthy territory

Matt LaFleur’s first three years as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers made fans forget about the end of the Mike McCarthy era. The Packers’ surprising loss in London against the New York Giants on Sunday, however, brought the feelings of the McCarthy era right back to the surface.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 6

NFL Week 5 created a shakeup in the rankings (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Every week brings its share of surprises, great games, and incredible finishes. Is it anyone wonder why the sports calendar and clock tick to what the NFL does? Week 5 didn't disappoint, with a few near upsets and one team remaining undefeated. Here's how all 32 stack up heading into Week 6...32. Carolina Panthers (1-4, lost to San Francisco 49ers) [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]And farewell, Matt Rhule. Enjoy coaching in college football, once again. Next: at Los Angeles Rams31. Washington Commanders (1-4, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY...
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy