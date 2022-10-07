American Flags to Half-Staff to Honor National Fallen Firefighters

Fly United States Flags at Half-Staff Sunday, October 9, 2022 Honoring National Fallen Firefighters Memorial ServiceIn accordance to Public Law 107-51, the American flag should be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from sunrise to sunset in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America's fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the tax-exempt, nonprofit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor our fallen fire heroes and assist their families and coworkers.

The 41th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty.