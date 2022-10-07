Read full article on original website
Related
Woman accused of shooting a man outside Plano apartment has been arrested
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The woman accused of shooting a man outside their Plano apartment has been arrested.33-year-old Heather Elaine Poe faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.The victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Police are not sure if the couple were legally married but they were in relationship.Police say the woman is claiming self defense.
texasmetronews.com
4 teens face robbery charges in string of southern Dallas carjackings￼
Four teenagers accused of committing a string of armed carjackings in southern Dallas were taken into custody Tuesday. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo Sanchez, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, each face two counts of aggravated robbery, but Dallas police said they are tied to at least five armed carjackings “over the last few months.”
fox4news.com
Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
WFAA
Texas man attempting to transport 250 kilos of liquid meth to Dallas sentenced
SAN BENITO, Texas — A Texas man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after he was discovered hiding liquid meth in a gas tank, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Pedro Rodriguez III, from San Benito, pleaded guilty back in July after he was convicted of possession...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ends with 2 people in jail
FORT WORTH (CBSFDW.COM) - A stolen car chase throughout Fort Worth ended with two people in jail Sunday night. At 11:55 p.m. South Division officers saw the stolen car traveling on East Berry Street near the intersection of Mitchell Boulevard. They turned on their red and blue emergency lights in attempt to stop the driver. But he fled. Thus, officers then activated their emergency siren and pursued the car. The pursuit came to a stop after entering Benbrook where the driver, an adult male, abandoned the car and took off on foot. He was taken into custody on Winward Road without incident. But a woman stayed in the car once it came to a stop and was arrested on outstanding local warrants. The pursuit lasted for about 26 minutes and involved officers from patrol, the Department's K9 Unit and Air Support Unit.
Man killed in Dallas after apparently getting into verbal argument
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed in Dallas on Saturday night, police believe, after he got into a verbal argument with two other men.On Oct. 8, 2022 just after 11:00 p.m., Dallas police responded to calls about a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. When officers arrived, they found Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Police began CPR and he was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe Thomas got into a verbal fight with two other men, one white and the other Black, Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at (214) 671-4236 or via email.The investigation is ongoing.
Four killed in Fort Worth shooting
The killer is still in hiding following a mass murder in Fort Worth over the weekend. Four people died Friday night after being shot inside an SUV parked in front of a house.
Houston Chronicle
Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police on Sunday continued searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people. Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday. At the...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive
On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed In Homicide on Main Street
On October 8, 2022, at around 11:10 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying in the park with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started CPR and Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
22-year-old man arrested in death of girlfriend's baby in Saginaw, police say
SAGINAW, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the death of his girlfriend's 10-month-old baby in Saginaw, police announced Monday. Dennilson Alejandro Uk faces a charge of injury to a child-serious bodily injury, according to a Saginaw police news release. The victim was identified as Kyson Amonte...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Downtown Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a shooting at a Dallas park that killed a 38-year-old man on Saturday, Oct. 8. The victim was identified by Dallas police as Dyawn Thomas. Officers responded to the shooting at about 11:10 p.m. at the Main Street Garden Park. They said it...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Seize 28,000 Fentanyl Pills, Guns, Cash
Fort Worth police arrested two men and seized 28,000 fentanyl pills, 10 guns and more than $100,000 in cash in an undercover drug buy last week, police said. Melvin Ladrelle Kellough and Atomic Dianthony Greene were arrested by Fort Worth SWAT officers Thursday, according to a federal criminal complaint. Officers...
Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said. In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth...
fox4news.com
Family of man killed by hit-and-run drivers in Dallas searching for answers
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for drivers of two separate vehicles that each struck a man in West Oak Cliff. That man, 50-year-old Reynaldo Escalante, died from his injuries. It took place last month, but his family was just notified this week. "I get a call from my uncle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
4 dead in shooting during attempted robbery involving drugs, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said four people were killed in a shooting during an attempted robbery that involved narcotics Friday evening. This happened just before 7 p.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Jessamine Street. Responding officers found four shooting...
fox4news.com
Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody
JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police ask for assistance in finding people involved in fight at Hooters
The Plano Police Department is asking for citizens help in identifying the people involved in a fight at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. The incident took place on Thursday, October 6, at a Hooters restaurant located off of Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.
fox4news.com
Speeding driver killed in Dallas rollover crash
DALLAS - One man was killed, and three others were injured in an overnight crash involving several vehicles. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after Dallas police tried to stop a Dodge Charger. The driver sped off, and the officers did not chase him. But moments later, the driver sped...
Comments / 1