Golf fans looking for a new outfit to pair with their golf game for next spring can now take advantage of convenient pickup options being offered through Via.Delivery. The buy online, pickup anywhere (BOPA) delivery technology company, has inked a deal to provide its services to Perry Ellis and its associated brands, including An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Rafaella, Cubavera, Callaway and GolfApparelShop.com. GolfApparelShop.com supports six golf and tennis brands, including PGA Tour and Jack Nicklaus.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO