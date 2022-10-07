Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Perry Ellis to offer alternative pickup options through Via.Delivery platform
Golf fans looking for a new outfit to pair with their golf game for next spring can now take advantage of convenient pickup options being offered through Via.Delivery. The buy online, pickup anywhere (BOPA) delivery technology company, has inked a deal to provide its services to Perry Ellis and its associated brands, including An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Rafaella, Cubavera, Callaway and GolfApparelShop.com. GolfApparelShop.com supports six golf and tennis brands, including PGA Tour and Jack Nicklaus.
freightwaves.com
Check Call: Everyone on the same page with Eric Rempel
On this week’s episode of Check Call, Eric Rempel, chief innovation officer at Redwood Logistics, joins FreightWaves host Mary O’Connell to dive into carrier compliance and the role of technology within it. Key quotes from Rempel:. “If you think about [technology innovation] in terms of simplicity, innovation can...
freightwaves.com
Amazon investing $970M to electrify European fleet￼
Online shopping’s resident goliath is investing in cleaner ways to power its transportation network. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Sunday announced plans to spend 1 billion euros (about $970 million) to electrify and decarbonize its European fleet over the next five years. The e-commerce giant will invest in electric vans, small delivery hubs and charging stations.
freightwaves.com
XPO board approves RXO spinoff, eyes Nov. 1 distribution
XPO Logistics announced Monday the planned spinoff of its brokerage unit, RXO, has received board approval. XPO also announced dates for the transaction and introduced a new board of directors. Upon separation of the companies, current XPO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs will be the executive chairman of XPO’s board....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freightwaves.com
Warehouse rents near cargo airports skyrocket, report says
Rising expectations for fast delivery of high-value products has fueled demand for near-airport warehouses and forced tenants to pay substantial rent premiums compared to other industrial spaces in large metropolitan areas, according to a new report from CBRE. The Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm found that average...
freightwaves.com
Bay and Bay sells tank trucking unit to Foodliner parent
Refrigerated carrier Bay and Bay announced it has sold its tank trucking unit to the McCoy Group, the parent of Foodliner and Quest Liner, which combine to make the largest food-grade bulk fleet in the U.S. Dubuque, Iowa-based Foodliner will run the operation out of the current location in Burnsville,...
freightwaves.com
Cummins adding hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing in US
Cummins Inc. will manufacture hydrogen electrolyzers in Minnesota, the latest site in its effort to meet a 2025 revenue goal of $400 million a year from cleaning up long-haul trucking and other polluting industries. Electrolyzer production will get 89,000 square feet of dedicated space at an existing Cummins facility in...
freightwaves.com
Morgan Stanley says jaw-dropping inventory levels a ‘key risk’ to retailers
A Monday report from Morgan Stanley’s equity team said inventory is a “key risk” to retailers and electronic goods manufacturers. Thank skidding demand amid a glut of inventory. Morgan Stanley highlighted retailers like Best Buy, Gap and Williams-Sonoma as most exposed to these inventory risks. In the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
TA Services adds West Coast brokerage in latest deal
Texas-based 3PL TA Services announced it has acquired California-based KPI Logistics. Financial terms of the deal were not provided. KPI is a multimodal 3PL focused on truckload, less-than-truckload and flatbed brokerage services throughout North America. The 12-year-old company also provides managed transportation services. “KPI’s highly experienced leadership and dedicated employees...
Comments / 0