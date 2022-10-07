Read full article on original website
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim condemns Netflix series: “It didn’t happen like that”
The mother of Toney Hughes, one of the many men murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer, has condemned the recently released Netflix series about the serial killer. Speaking to The Guardian, Shirley Hughes said that she hadn’t seen all of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which focused one of its 10 episodes on her son. However, she concluded that the events depicted “didn’t happen like that,” before questioning how such a show came to be made.
Korean singer Crush rejects allegations of racist fan interaction at music festival
South Korean singer Crush has denied allegations of racism following a recent fan interaction at a music festival. On October 9, the singer performed at the ‘2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA’ festival held at Yonsei University, and began to high-five fans while performing ‘Don’t Forget’. Several videos were captured and posted of the singer apparently waving off two Black fans before continuing to high-five others at the concert.
Taylor Swift reveals more details about her Lana Del Rey collaboration
Taylor Swift has shared more details about ‘Snow On The Beach’, her forthcoming collaboration with Lana Del Rey. As confirmed last week, the joint song will appear on Swift’s 10th studio album ‘Midnights’, which is due for release next Friday (October 21). In a new...
Wombles songwriter destroys master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters
Mike Batt, the writer behind all of The Wombles albums, has destroyed all the master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters. In the ‘70s, The Wombles released four albums that spanned a string of hit singles including ‘The Wombling Song’, ‘Remember You’re A Womble’ and ‘Wombles Everywhere’.
Liam Gallagher highlights mental health in poignant ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video
Liam Gallagher has shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club. The new video was announced over the weekend, with Gallagher explaining how he’d teamed up with Talk Club for the release of the ‘C’mon, You Know’ track. Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.
Roger Waters “couldn’t care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen”
Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters says he “couldn’t care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen” in an explosive new interview with Joe Rogan. Waters, who has recently been criticised for comments about Russia’s war on Ukraine among other topics, sat down for a three-hour conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he detailed some of his musical hates.
John Carpenter says he could make a “great” ‘Dead Space’ film
John Carpenter has said that he thinks he could make a “great” film adaptation of Dead Space. The iconic filmmaker and composer (Halloween, The Fog, The Thing) was speaking to the A.V. Club recently when he was asked whether he had any interest in ever adapting a video game for the big screen.
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Mad Men’ inspiration behind ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’
Taylor Swift has revealed that an episode of Mad Men inspired the title for her ‘Midnights’ track ‘Lavender Haze’. The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21).
Kendrick Lamar says it was “tough” to write so personally on ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’: “I’m a private person”
Kendrick Lamar has discussed the personal nature of the lyrics on his latest album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, and the “tough” process of writing them. Lamar’s fifth studio record was released back in May, and the rapper is currently beginning a European arena tour behind the project.
Sydney Sweeney to play Barbarella in new remake
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has been cast as the lead in a new Barbarella film. The actress confirmed her involvement in the project with an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11), sharing an image of original artwork from the 1968 sci-fi film, along with the caption: “Time to save the universe.”
NOFX’s Fat Mike to open world’s first Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas
NOFX‘s Fat Mike is set to open world’s first Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas. As SPIN report, the 12,000-square space will open on January 13, 2023 and has already acquired memorabilia from Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Sum 41, Rise Against, Devo and more. In a statement, Mike...
Ex-NU’EST member Kim Jong-hyeon to make solo debut with ‘Meridiem’ next month
Former NU’EST member Kim Jong-hyeon (previously known as JR) will be making his long-awaited solo debut this November. On October 11 at Midnight KST, EVERMORE Entertainment shared a black-and-white visualiser clip on its YouTube channel announcing the title and release details of the idol’s upcoming debut record. Titled ‘Meridiem’, Kim’s first mini-album arrives on November 8 at 6PM KST.
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers give Eddie Van Halen tribute song live debut
Red Hot Chili Peppers gave their new single and tribute song to Eddie Van Halen its live debut at the weekend – watch footage below. The band released the song, titled ‘Eddie’, last month as the second preview of their forthcoming 13th album, ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’.
Mark Hoppus discusses the “burden” of keeping Blink-182’s reunion with Tom DeLonge a secret
Mark Hoppus – the bassist, vocalist and founding member of Blink-182 – has spoken about the band’s long-awaited reunion with original guitarist Tom DeLonge, who left the band in 2015. Speaking on his Apple Music show After School Radio (as transcribed by Billboard), Hoppus expressed his relief...
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: Netflix urged to add trigger warning to film
Viewers of the new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive have urged the streamer to add a trigger warning to the movie. The project dropped on Friday (October 7), and follows a woman (Mila Kunis) who faces past trauma from her teenage years that stems from a high school shooting. However,...
System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” Serj Tankian in public by screaming ‘Chop Suey!’ lyrics
Serj Tankian has discussed how System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” the singer by screaming the lyrics to ‘Chop Suey!’ at him in public. The rock band’s iconic 2001 song opens with Tankian screaming the lyrics “wake up!” which has become a curse for him when going about his daily life, as he revealed.
‘The Whale’: Brendan Fraser brought to tears by LFF standing ovation
The Whale debuted at London Film Festival yesterday (October 11) – watch star Brendan Fraser’s emotional reaction to the standing ovation that followed below. The film, which sees Fraser play Charlie, a morbidly obese and reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with with his 17-year-old daughter, Elle (played by Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink), premiered at Venice Film Festival earlier this year, receiving a standing ovation at the end.
AC/DC inspire children’s book about the ‘High-Voltage Alphabet’
AC/DC have provided the inspiration for a new children’s alphabet book in their home country. The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet is set to be released on November 11 via Love Police, an Australian touring agency, merchandising company and record label. Designed and produced by Paul McNeil, the book is aimed at pre-schoolers and features the alphabet as depicted with colourful imagery and humour inspired by the band.
MUNA, G Flip and Peach PRC join Kylie Minogue on Sydney WorldPride 2023 line-up
American indie-pop trio MUNA and homegrown acts including G Flip and Peach PRC are among the artists who will help close out the first-ever Australian edition of WorldPride when it takes place in Sydney next year. Following last month’s announcement that Kylie Minogue will be headlining Sydney’s WorldPride Opening Concert...
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
