Right Now You Can Save $200 on a Roomba, and There Will Be Even More Terrific Tech Deals During Best Buy’s Black Friday Sale!

Meta's newest virtual-reality headset, the Meta Quest Pro, is a slick, powerful device. It can display text and fine details in VR, making it possible to read even small type with ease. It can track your eyes and facial features, giving you a sense of connection with other people in virtual spaces: If you arch your eyebrows or they puff up their cheeks in real life, so too will the VR avatars. And it can be used as a mixed-reality headset, showing you a view of the world around you in color while letting you interact with digital objects — whether you're painting on an ersatz easel or putting on a faux mini-golf course.

