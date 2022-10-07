Read full article on original website
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
KOMU
Linn man arrested on suspicion of DWI after crash that left three injured
JEFFERSON CITY - A Linn man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash Sunday that left three people injured in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department responded to the crash on the 1600 block of westbound US Highway 50 and Highway 63 around 7:30 p.m.
KOMU
Man charged after body of female discovered in north Columbia home
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection to a women's death in north Columbia. Adam Conner, 37, faces two charges: tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and second-degree murder. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a report of a missing person...
KOMU
Crews responded to shots fired on Clark Lane Wednesday morning
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to two separate calls of shots fired early this morning. At approximately 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to 5014 Clark Lane on reports that two to three gunshots were fired. According to the calls, the shots were fired out of an unidentified van.
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is speaking out after her daughter, Hope Arnold, was found dead on Route 66 in Laclede County. Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Arnold’s death. Investigators say police responded in late...
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
3 arrested in Lake Ozark fentanyl, cocaine drug bust
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
Woman and two girls injured by suspected drunk driver
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The original version of the story stated the crash happened on Saturday night. The article has been corrected to reflect the crash happened on Sunday night. Jefferson City Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Highway 50 around 7:30 Sunday night. The westbound lane of The post Woman and two girls injured by suspected drunk driver appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ Two people were killed Friday evening after a crash involving three vehicles in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Highway Five north of Mt. Horeb Road. Troopers say, 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins was driving when she tried to pass another car, when she was The post Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
A three-vehicle car crash leaves two people dead in Camden County, Missouri
CAMEN COUNTY, Mo.- Two people are dead after a crash in Camden County, Missouri. Around 6:00 pm on Friday night Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Camden County. According to a crash report a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, Missouri, attempted to pass a […]
KYTV
Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
KOMU
Lake Regional Pharmacy combines locations
OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue. Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, and in Laurie, located...
houstonherald.com
Woman charged after allegedly stealing truck and taking Licking officer on high-speed chase
After allegedly stealing a pickup from the Mountain Grove area and later being involved in a high-speed chase with a Licking Police Department officer on U.S. 63, a woman faces a pair of felony charges. Terracotta Warren, 41, of the 100 block of Anderson Street in Seymour, is charged with...
KOMU
Fulton house fire creates estimated $80,000 in damages
FULTON — A fire has left an estimated $80,000 in damages at a home in Fulton. The fire occurred Saturday night on the 900 block of West Avenue. The Fulton Fire Department responded around 8:24 p.m. with 18 firefighters, according to Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt. As crews arrived, smoke...
myozarksonline.com
Man Jailed Following Fort Wood Shooting
One person is in a Springfield hospital and another is in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville, following a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given.
KOMU
Russell Boulevard residents speak out about high speeds at traffic calming meeting
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works Department met Monday night to discuss traffic calming operations on Russell Boulevard. Residents of the street had the opportunity to voice their opinions on the topic. The concerns come after the required minimum of 10 residents signed a petition for the city...
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Sedalia woman incarcerated, drug allegations
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic violation led to incarceration on drug allegations in Pettis County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. 28-year-old Natasha R. Hicks, of Sedalia, is suspected of felony possession of prescription pills and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with lesser traffic violations. She was originally stopped for failing to register a vehicle and no seat belt.
