Lake Ozark, MO

KRMS Radio

UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel

A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
KOMU

Man charged after body of female discovered in north Columbia home

COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection to a women's death in north Columbia. Adam Conner, 37, faces two charges: tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and second-degree murder. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a report of a missing person...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Crews responded to shots fired on Clark Lane Wednesday morning

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to two separate calls of shots fired early this morning. At approximately 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to 5014 Clark Lane on reports that two to three gunshots were fired. According to the calls, the shots were fired out of an unidentified van.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is speaking out after her daughter, Hope Arnold, was found dead on Route 66 in Laclede County. Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Arnold’s death. Investigators say police responded in late...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Truck crash in Wright County kills 1

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
KOLR10 News

3 arrested in Lake Ozark fentanyl, cocaine drug bust

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman and two girls injured by suspected drunk driver

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The original version of the story stated the crash happened on Saturday night. The article has been corrected to reflect the crash happened on Sunday night. Jefferson City Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Highway 50 around 7:30 Sunday night. The westbound lane of The post Woman and two girls injured by suspected drunk driver appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ Two people were killed Friday evening after a crash involving three vehicles in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Highway Five north of Mt. Horeb Road. Troopers say, 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins was driving when she tried to pass another car, when she was The post Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.

NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Lake Regional Pharmacy combines locations

OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue. Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, and in Laurie, located...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Fulton house fire creates estimated $80,000 in damages

FULTON — A fire has left an estimated $80,000 in damages at a home in Fulton. The fire occurred Saturday night on the 900 block of West Avenue. The Fulton Fire Department responded around 8:24 p.m. with 18 firefighters, according to Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt. As crews arrived, smoke...
FULTON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Man Jailed Following Fort Wood Shooting

One person is in a Springfield hospital and another is in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville, following a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KMZU

Sedalia woman incarcerated, drug allegations

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic violation led to incarceration on drug allegations in Pettis County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. 28-year-old Natasha R. Hicks, of Sedalia, is suspected of felony possession of prescription pills and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with lesser traffic violations. She was originally stopped for failing to register a vehicle and no seat belt.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

