Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years
The time is nearly here to brew your potion, light your Black Flame Candle, and summon up the wickedly funny Sanderson sisters — at least on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and, if you couldn’t tell, I am very excited about that! And the best way to prep for the return of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson? Why, watching the original Hocus Pocus film, of course!
NPR
The Sanderson sisters are back in 'Hocus Pocus 2.' But why?
BETTE MIDLER: (As Winifred) Twist the bones and bend the back. SARAH JESSICA PARKER: (As Sarah) Itch-it-a-cop-it-a-Mel-a-ka-mys-ti-ca (ph). MIDLER: (As Winifred) Trim him of his baby fat. PARKER: (As Sarah) Itch-it-a-cop-it-a-Mel-a-ka-mys-ti-ca. MARTIN: It's been 29 years since the Sanderson sisters first put a spell on its devoted fans, and now...
Justin Long Cast in Disney+ Goosebumps Series
Justin Long is continuing his creepy streak. After starring in recent horror flicks like Barbarian and House of Darkness, Long has been cast in the upcoming Goosebumps series at Disney+. Based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name, the show tells the story of five high schoolers who inadvertently unleash supernatural forces in their town and must come together (despite their differences) to save it. According to Disney, the series is influenced by five of the most popular books in the Goosebumps series.
John Wayne Said the ‘Best’ Advice He Ever Got Was to Keep Working on Bad Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne knew that he made some bad movies, but he credited the 'best' advice he ever got when it came to working on those pictures.
RELATED PEOPLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
NPR
Movie Review: Tár
ADAM GOPNIK: (As self) If you're here, then you already know who she is. MONDELLO: So of course she's getting one... (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "TAR") GOPNIK: (As self) Lydia Tar is many things. MONDELLO: ...From Adam Gopnik, the real-life writer for The New Yorker, playing himself, who's about to interview...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Sanaa Lathan makes her directorial debut with 'On the Come Up'
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Lathan about her new film as well as her journey to the director's chair. And finally today, you may know actress Sanaa Lathan for her standout roles in film, stage and TV, like "Love & Basketball," "Succession" and "A Raisin In The Sun." But now she's flexing her acting and directing muscles in a new film called "On The Come Up," which she directed and where she plays the mother of a 16-year-old aspiring rapper named Bri.
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
NPR
Linda Ronstadt on her new book 'Feels Like Home'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to singer Linda Ronstadt about her new book, "Feels Like Home," which looks back at her family's deep Southwestern roots. Linda Ronstadt's "Feels Like Home" is an album of loves for the high desert of Sonora and her hometown of Tucson, shown through photos by Bill Stein and pages of her own recollections of family and friends and even - or maybe that's especially - recipes that bring family and friends together with echoes of each other.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Groundbreaking garage rock compilation 'Nuggets' turns 50
50 years ago - Elektra Records asked one of its talent scouts, guitarist Lenny Kaye, to create a double compilation album. That album "Nuggets" laid the groundwork for punk. It's October 1972. You're in a record store because that's how you chose your own music back then, and you're browsing the newest stuff. Stevie Wonder and Elton John and Carole King all have new albums out - and Miles Davis and Al Green and Dolly Parton. That was a good year. But maybe you're feeling edgy.
NPR
In this production of 'Hamilton,' everything is done in German
All of the elements of the Broadway hit have been translated into German, a complicated process especially for a show filled with English idioms. And finally today, Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical "Hamilton" has been playing to sold-out houses in New York, around the U.S. and in various English-speaking countries since 2015. This past week, a production of "Hamilton" opened in one of the top foreign venues for musical theater, Hamburg, where everything is performed in German. Translating all the elements of this very American musical was complicated, as reporter Naomi Lewin discovered.
NPR
She took a photo of Prince that Andy Warhol used. It's about to change the course of copyright
In a twist, one case before the U.S. Supreme Court this term involves Andy Warhol and 1981 photo of the musician Prince. The Supreme Court this week hears arguments in a case that is - let's all sigh with relief - nowhere on the culture war barometer. It is a case of huge importance to creative artists of all kinds because it involves copyright. OK, now, look, look, don't mute us. We promise this copyright story is not going to be boring. And joining us to prove that is NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg. Nina, welcome.
NPR
The fashion world embraced Ye. After his 'White Lives Matter' shirts, that may change
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Robin Givhan, senior critic-at-large at The Washington Post, about the rapper's actions at Paris Fashion Week. Now we're going to talk about Kanye West again, or Ye, as he prefers to be called now. The legendary rapper, producer, Trump admirer and once and possibly future presidential candidate has focused much of his recent career on provocations of various kinds. And he's done so again, this time at Paris Fashion Week, when he staged a surprise runway show. The real surprise was when models wearing oversized T-shirts with the words White Lives Matter on the back walked down the runway, and Ye and a conservative pundit also wore them. The slogan, which is considered hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League and has been attributed to white supremacist groups, led some in the audience to get up and leave. And it's prompted a rare wave of criticism from the fashion industry, which has, until now, largely embraced Ye as an inspiring fashion leader.
Collider
New 'Prey for the Devil' Featurette Spotlight's Horror's First Female Exorcist [Exclusive]
All too often in horror movies specifically themed around exorcism, the female characters in the film either fall to the sidelines or they're the person being possessed. Outside of Vera Farmiga's Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring films, women are rarely the ones performing an exorcism in a horror movie. And while that's not to say that women don't hold an impressive amount of power in the horror genre, it simply goes to set Prey for the Devil apart from its predecessors.
Ahead Of Hulu's Hellraiser Debut, The Original Pinhead Actor Is Gushing About The Character's New Design
Original Pinhead actor Doug Bradley is speaking out about the Hellraiser reboot Pinhead redesign.
EW.com
Triangle of Sadness breakout star Dolly de Leon explains the movie's intense ending
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Triangle of Sadness. One of the year's most acclaimed movies is finally out in U.S. theaters this weekend. Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival this summer, the second time that director Ruben Ostlund has been awarded the honor. But for all that prestige, Triangle of Sadness is a raucous satire of class, beauty, and white privilege, following the passengers on a luxury yacht cruise as their trip gets upended: First by a violent burst of vomiting that affects them all during a fancy dinner, and then by a shipwreck on a seemingly deserted island.
New 'Scooby-Doo' Film Makes It Official: Velma Is Queer
The newest “Scooby-Doo” movie, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” shows the brainy sleuth developing a serious crush on Coco Diablo, a female costume designer.
Comments / 0