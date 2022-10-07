NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Robin Givhan, senior critic-at-large at The Washington Post, about the rapper's actions at Paris Fashion Week. Now we're going to talk about Kanye West again, or Ye, as he prefers to be called now. The legendary rapper, producer, Trump admirer and once and possibly future presidential candidate has focused much of his recent career on provocations of various kinds. And he's done so again, this time at Paris Fashion Week, when he staged a surprise runway show. The real surprise was when models wearing oversized T-shirts with the words White Lives Matter on the back walked down the runway, and Ye and a conservative pundit also wore them. The slogan, which is considered hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League and has been attributed to white supremacist groups, led some in the audience to get up and leave. And it's prompted a rare wave of criticism from the fashion industry, which has, until now, largely embraced Ye as an inspiring fashion leader.

