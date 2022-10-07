Read full article on original website
THERESA B. KRESHO, 92
Theresa B. Kresho, 92, formerly of Indiana, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Concordia Villa St. Joseph in Baden, PA. She had been a longtime resident of Indiana where she was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church and of the Catholic Daughters of America. Born in Center Township,...
TRICIA DAWN (MINICH) LUKEHART, 50
Tricia Dawn (Minich) Lukehart, 50 of DuBois, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born in Indiana on March 22, 1972 to Dennis and Cheryl (Edwards) Minich. She lived in the Indiana area until moving to DuBois in 1998. She was a 1989 graduate of Marion Center High...
RICHLA JO (STILES) McCURDY, 67
Richla Jo (Stiles) McCurdy, 67 of Homer City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A beloved wife and mother, she was the daughter of Dick and Jo Ann (Byers) Stiles. She was born Dec. 8, 1954, in Indiana. Richla spent over 25 years working as...
STATUS CONFERENCE TODAY FOR BRADY DISTEFANO
As the jury trial for a Cambria County man charged in connection with the death of an IUP student in 2017 approaches, a status conference will be held today in Indiana County Court. Court documents say that 25-year-old Brady DiStefano of Westmont will be before President Judge Thomas Bianco today...
INDIANA GIRLS TENNIS, HOMER-CENTER VOLLEYBALL PICK UP WINS ON TUESDAY
The Indiana boys high school golf team came up short in their effort to make it to the WPIAL Team Finals on Tuesday at Beaver Valley Golf Club. Trevor Todd and Harrison Martineau led Indiana shooting 77 and 78, respectively. Gabe Nettleton and Adam Cowburn each shot 87, Hunter Martin shot 97, and Caden Force shot 100. Indiana shot 426 on the day.
FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY ON TUESDAY
Tuesday was another busy day for first responders in Indiana County. In addition to the crash in Cherryhill Township yesterday at 4:25 a.m., Armagh/East Wheatfield fire crews were called for traffic control around 10 a.m. along Route 403 South in East Wheatfield Township. Clyde Fire Department was dispatched to Climax...
KIRCHTAG TO DEFEND PSAC CROWN TODAY
IUP’s women’s tennis team returned to the clay for day two of the PSAC Championships at Bloomsburg yesterday. Both of IUP’s doubles teams were eliminated in the semifinals as Karolin Kirchtag/Natalie Kmoskova fell to Mercyhurst, 9-8. The duo of Katy Graydon/Lydia Vlachou were eliminated by Slippery Rock, 8-4, in a pro set bout.
FIRE RAZES GARAGE IN HOMER CITY BOROUGH
A garage was razed in a fire early Sunday morning in Homer City Borough. The fire was reported by Indiana County 911 around 10:05 a.m. at a home along Harrison Street and fire crews from Homer City, Coral-Graceton, Indiana, Black Lick, and Brush Valley responded, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the County Hazmat team.
HOMER CITY MAN ENTERS GUILTY PLEAS TO THREE CASES
A Homer City man entered guilty pleas to three cases yesterday in Indiana County Court. Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi announced that 32-year-old Brian Davenport pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in two cases, while in a third case, he pleaded guilty to fleeing or eluding law enforcement and driving on a DUI-suspended license. Davenport admitted to possessing about 19 grams of fentanyl in one of the incidents, while in the second incident, he admitted to possessing about 91 grams of cocaine along with a loaded firearm. In both incidents, he said that he wanted to sell or distribute the drugs. Both drug delivery cases were investigated by the State Police.
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS
Indiana Borough Police report three incidents involving public drunkenness over the weekend. The first incident happened Friday night around 11:35 p.m. when officers were called to the 200 block of Oak Street for reports of an intoxicated man in the area. The man was identified as 44-year-old Jay Mohney of Indiana and officers say he was intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others. He was evaluated at IRMC then released to a sober adult.
MAN CHARGED IN FEBRUARY INCIDENT SENTENCED IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
A man from East Vandegrift was sentenced in Indiana County Court yesterday for an incident back in February of this year. 28-year-old Jeffrey Sacik Jr was sentenced for guilty pleas to charges of driving on a DUI-suspended license and endangering the welfare of a child. Charges were filed by Indiana Borough Police after they pulled Sacik over in the 200 block of North 4th Street. Not only was he driving on a suspended license, but was also in possession of suspected cocaine. Police also said that a 14-year-old boy was in the car with him at the time, and that he was with Sacik when he allegedly purchased the drugs. Sacik pleaded guilty to child endangerment and driving on a DUI-suspended licesnse, while the other charges he faced were not prosecuted.
FOUR ACCIDENTS REPORTED IN LAST 24 HOURS
Several vehicle accidents have been reported by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Among those was a crash reported early this morning in Cherryhill Township. The crash was reported at 4:25 this morning on Route 422 East near Route 553. Initial reports say that a construction truck had rolled onto its roof. Cherryhill Township fire crews responded to the scene along with State Police. There were no injuries or entrapment reported.
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE AN ACTIVE SUNDAY
Along with the structure fire in Homer City on Sunday, emergency crews were active over the last 24 hours. Two vehicle fires were reported during that time. The first was on Airport Road in Cherryhill Township. Clymer Volunteer Fire Department responded at 11:03 AM, according to Indiana County 911. The second reported fire was on Route 22 West in Burrell Township at 2:42 this morning. Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews responded to the area of the Sheetz on Route 22, but Black Lick fire officials say that nothing was found when they checked the area.
PIZZA BARN ROAD IN DERRY TOWNSHIP CLOSED FOLLOWING CRASH
A road in Derry Township, Westmoreland County was shut down this morning after a car crashed into a utility pole. Reports say the crash happened around 4:25 a.m. along Pizza Barn Road near the intersection of Cherry Street and Route 217. No one was in the vehicle when emergency responders arrived and the road was shut down while crews were on scene.
IBP REPORTS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DRUGS
Indiana Borough Police cited two men following an incident within the borough over the weekend. Reports say officers were dispatched to the Sheetz at the point along Wayne Avenue around 2:25 Saturday morning for two men fighting at the store. Upon arrival, they found that 20-year-old Antonio Clinkscales of Pittsburgh and 20-year-old Edward Dwyer of Freedom had engaged in a mutual fight in the store’s parking lot. Officers say Dwyer was found to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others.
HOMER CITY MAN DUE FOR PLEA COURT HEARINGS TODAY
A Homer City man is due in court today for plea court hearings in three cases today. 32-year-old Brian Scott Davenport, who also is listed as being from Blairsville, will go before Judge Michael Clark today for the plea court hearings. In one case, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver and prohibited possession of a firearm for an incident on October 26th of last year On that day, State Troopers were called out to Route 286 Auto Repair for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Davenport was sleeping inside the vehicle. When police searched the vehicle, they found crystal meth, suspected opioids, a large amount of cash, a loaded 9mm pistol and several cell phones.
