Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested for shooting at vehicle along Blanding Boulevard, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Florida fall looks | Shop Chey & Chawn
Chey & Chawn, a women’s lifestyle boutique, opened their doors in Jacksonville Beach in December 2021. Chey & Chawn curate trendy styles and quality brands to the Jacksonville Community, but without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for an outfit for your next event, day at the beach or wine night with the girls, Chey & Chawn have got you covered. The owner’s strive to inspire a casual confidence in every woman that walks through their door! You can shop Chey & Chawn in store at 1254 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, Fl 32250. Tues-Thurs 10am-7pm and Fri-Sun 11am-5pm.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Petsense to open first Jacksonville store in Dunn Village
Petsense, a pet products retailer owned by Tractor Supply Co., plans to open its first store in Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Wisconsin-based Lakeview Construction to build-out 6,220 square feet of space at 6765 Dunn Ave. at a cost of $420,360. The store is next to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center
The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Park View Inn garage site Downtown sells for $2.5 million
Dozier Prestige Worldwide LLC, a company working through Contega Business Services LLC, bought the unused parking structure that remains from the demolished Park View Inn on the edge of Springfield. Dozier Prestige Worldwide paid $2.5 million for the almost 1.5-acre block at 901 N. Main St., bordered by Main, State,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Shop local for Halloween costumes
If you are looking for a costume then why not shop local. Make Believe Costumes and Dancewear has been supplying costumes to Jacksonville and the surrounding area for over 32 years. They are not only just a Halloween store, they are so much more!! Do you need a costume for that costume themed birthday party or perhaps the Renaissance Fair? How about a mask for Mardi Gras? Well then stop in and see what they can do for you. Everything from flapper costumes to super heroes for all ages and sizes.
Jacksonville volunteers pack 1,000 healthy meals for children over the weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some children rely on meals at school and are left with fewer options over the weekend. On Monday teams in Jacksonville worked to help change that. Nemours Children's Health and First Coast Blessings in a Backpack are packing 1,000 healthy weekend meals for students. The meals are going to students at Andrew Robinson, Northwestern and Annie R. Morgan Elementary Schools.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade details announced by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday tradition — the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade — is making its return on Thanksgiving weekend!. The City of Jacksonville announced the bright event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. on the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville doctors raising awareness about glaucoma with free screenings Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – About three million Americans have glaucoma, according to the CDC. Since there are often no early symptoms, 50 percent do not know they have the disease. In honor of “World Sight Day,” local doctors are giving free glaucoma screenings on Thursday. Glaucoma is the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rooker considering JAA property for development
Atlanta-based Rooker is considering a site owned by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority off Duval Road in North Jacksonville for industrial development. JEA received a service availability request for a 288,000-square-foot industrial building along Wheels Road, connecting to Duval Road, at northwest Interstate 95 and I-295. The site is near Jacksonville International Airport.
Half-cent sales tax pays for charter schools rent
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two months ago, DCPS asked Duval residents to support a tax increase that would boost teacher pay, which voters approved. But over two years ago voters agreed to a separate sales tax increase which was sold as a way to help. DCPS renovate schools in the...
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Firefighters and the American Red Cross give out, install smoke detectors in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As part of Fire Prevention Week, firefighters with Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and members of the American Red Cross went door to door on Tuesday, giving out free smoke detectors, and installing them in some homes. They also provided safety literature to each residence along Marathon...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville could become an oyster town again
Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
Twilight Wish Foundation grants the wish of a retired clown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Henry Gagne, a resident of Harbor Chase Senior Living, has a circus party with clowns in the facility to entertain the residents. Gagne was a professional clown for many years. As he got older, it became more difficult to entertain others. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County deputies helping residents, exhausted first responders in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. – After Hurricane Ian, residents in the hardest hit areas in Southwest Florida have a long way ahead of them. It could take years in some spots. As people work to recover from the devastation, they have helping hands from Northeast Florida. Several law enforcement and rescue agencies from our area sent teams to help with everything from rescues to cleanup.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville toddler struck with same rare eye cancer as mother; family faces another tough medical fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is pleading for the community’s help after their toddler was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer, the same disease that her mother suffered as a child. In August, Aria Lee Bohannon, 1, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a cancer of the...
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivals
Family-friendly fall festivals in Clay CountyTown of Orange Park. There are plenty of fun things to do with the family this fall in Clay County. Here’s a list of some of the fall festivals in the county:
Jacksonville City Council approves demolition of Ford Motor Co. Assembly plant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council voted to approve the demolition of the Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant, a historic downtown property. City council members say the owner of the property is allowing the building to be photographed and documented as a part of the city’s history before it is demolished.
Katt Williams announces ‘2023 and Me’ tour; coming to Jax in January 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coming to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Jan. 14 will be comedy legend Katt Williams. Williams announced his “2023 and Me” tour, which will begin on Jan. 13 in Tampa. The tour will span 21 cities in three months. Most notable were his first...
Comments / 0