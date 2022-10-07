ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Florida fall looks | Shop Chey & Chawn

Chey & Chawn, a women’s lifestyle boutique, opened their doors in Jacksonville Beach in December 2021. Chey & Chawn curate trendy styles and quality brands to the Jacksonville Community, but without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for an outfit for your next event, day at the beach or wine night with the girls, Chey & Chawn have got you covered. The owner’s strive to inspire a casual confidence in every woman that walks through their door! You can shop Chey & Chawn in store at 1254 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, Fl 32250. Tues-Thurs 10am-7pm and Fri-Sun 11am-5pm.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Petsense to open first Jacksonville store in Dunn Village

Petsense, a pet products retailer owned by Tractor Supply Co., plans to open its first store in Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Wisconsin-based Lakeview Construction to build-out 6,220 square feet of space at 6765 Dunn Ave. at a cost of $420,360. The store is next to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center

The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Park View Inn garage site Downtown sells for $2.5 million

Dozier Prestige Worldwide LLC, a company working through Contega Business Services LLC, bought the unused parking structure that remains from the demolished Park View Inn on the edge of Springfield. Dozier Prestige Worldwide paid $2.5 million for the almost 1.5-acre block at 901 N. Main St., bordered by Main, State,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Shop local for Halloween costumes

If you are looking for a costume then why not shop local. Make Believe Costumes and Dancewear has been supplying costumes to Jacksonville and the surrounding area for over 32 years. They are not only just a Halloween store, they are so much more!! Do you need a costume for that costume themed birthday party or perhaps the Renaissance Fair? How about a mask for Mardi Gras? Well then stop in and see what they can do for you. Everything from flapper costumes to super heroes for all ages and sizes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville volunteers pack 1,000 healthy meals for children over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some children rely on meals at school and are left with fewer options over the weekend. On Monday teams in Jacksonville worked to help change that. Nemours Children's Health and First Coast Blessings in a Backpack are packing 1,000 healthy weekend meals for students. The meals are going to students at Andrew Robinson, Northwestern and Annie R. Morgan Elementary Schools.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Rooker considering JAA property for development

Atlanta-based Rooker is considering a site owned by the Jacksonville Aviation Authority off Duval Road in North Jacksonville for industrial development. JEA received a service availability request for a 288,000-square-foot industrial building along Wheels Road, connecting to Duval Road, at northwest Interstate 95 and I-295. The site is near Jacksonville International Airport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville could become an oyster town again

Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nassau County deputies helping residents, exhausted first responders in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. – After Hurricane Ian, residents in the hardest hit areas in Southwest Florida have a long way ahead of them. It could take years in some spots. As people work to recover from the devastation, they have helping hands from Northeast Florida. Several law enforcement and rescue agencies from our area sent teams to help with everything from rescues to cleanup.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

