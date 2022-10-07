Read full article on original website
racer.com
Kellett departs A.J. Foyt Racing
Dalton Kellett’s time as a full-season NTT IndyCar Series driver appears to be over. There’s nothing stopping the Canadian from returning for the Indianapolis 500 or other one-off events, but after meeting late last week with A.J. Foyt Racing team president Larry Foyt to discuss the possibility of returning in a third entry, the 29-year-old made the decision to end his run with the team that introduced him to IndyCar in 2020.
racer.com
NASCAR to review Custer's curious last lap Roval behavior
In a statement issued after Sunday’s race, NASCAR officials revealed they are going to look over data, video, and radio transmission of Cole Custer’s last lap in the Bank of America Roval 400. An issue was raised with how Custer appeared to slow down the backstretch and into...
racer.com
Gibbs "worked hard" to try and retain Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs said his organization worked hard to get a new deal done to keep two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in the fold. Gibbs made the comments on Sunday evening at the Charlotte Roval after winning the Bank of America Roval 400 with Christopher Bell. It was the first public comment Gibbs made about Busch other than the statement issued after Busch announced his signing with Richard Childress late last month.
racer.com
Racing on TV, October 10-16
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Bell back on track after Roval rally
Christopher Bell appropriately described the final laps of Sunday’s race on the Charlotte Roval and his relentless drive to the front as mind-blowing. Bell needed to win the elimination race to advance into the next round of the playoffs. A straightforward mission that others have found themselves facing in the past but failed to pull off.
racer.com
Nolasport takes GT4 Americas Pro-Am championship at Indianapolis
Drama was served cold and often in race two at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the Pirelli GT4 America field took to the track for its final race of the 2022 season. While the Silver championship was decided for RS1 on Friday, and Am was claimed by BimmerWorld at Sebring, the Pro-Am championship was still brutally close between Nolasport and Premier Racing. However, after a two-driver sprint race-turned-war of attrition—mainly caused by repeated drama in Turn 1—it was Nolasport who survived flying BMWs, Aston Martins, Porsche, and Toyotas and made it across the finish line—Premier Racing wasn’t so lucky.
racer.com
Alder wins scrappy FR Americas first race at VIR
In a dramatic race one for Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) at the Andy Scriven Memorial weekend at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour, Jason Alder brought home the victory to score his second win of the 2022 season in a race that stayed green the entire way on Saturday morning.
racer.com
Hyman rebounds from DNF to win FR Americas race two at VIR
Starting from pole in Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas), Raoul Hyman (No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3) made a comeback in race two of the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour. Despite a less-than-satisfying race earlier in the day having never crossed the finish line, Hyman was still able to secure the fastest lap and pole position for race two.
racer.com
Briscoe advances by throwing a Roval 'Hail Mary' and having it caught
Chase Briscoe felt like he was on a roller coaster in the waning laps Sunday at the Charlotte Roval with multiple cautions and a last-lap scramble to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The points battle for the final transfer spot came down to reigning series champion Kyle Larson,...
racer.com
Garrett, Boehm, Anderson win; Ruud, Wagner claim TC America titles in Indianapolis
Spirits were high for the last round of the TC America powered by Skip Barber. Indianapolis Motor Speedway was center stage for a nail-biter finale, as two championships were decided after 40 minutes of action. Kevin Boehm, driver of the No. 9 CrowdStrike Racing by Skip Barber Racing Honda Civic...
racer.com
New Porsche 911 GT3 R nets debut podium ahead of customer deliveries
Porsche’s new 992-based 911 GT3 R model is nearing the end of its testing cycle ahead of global distribution for use in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and other series featuring cars built to GT3 regulations. Setting the car loose to race with Frédéric Makowiecki and Julien Andlauer with...
racer.com
NASCAR to meet weekly with all drivers for remainder of 2022 season - Phelps
NASCAR President Steve Phelps acknowledged Sunday that a meeting with Cup Series drivers should have happened before this weekend, and there will be more in the immediate future. Phelps told the NBC Sports pre-race show at the Charlotte Roval that having an all-driver meeting was “terrific.” He also acknowledged that...
racer.com
Teen phenom Crews nabs third TA2 win of the year at VIR
Every lap mattered and every point counted in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 race, as the top four in the point standings battled it out at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour event at VIRginia International Raceway. 14-year-old Brent Crews earned his third win of the season, while points leader Rafa Matos demonstrated his persistence and consistency to remain at the top of the standings. Unfortunately, trouble for Thomas Merrill made his title chances an uphill battle.
racer.com
W Series cancels Austin and Mexico races; Chadwick champion
The W Series has curtailed its season ahead of the final two rounds in Austin and Mexico due to financial concerns, resulting in Jamie Chadwick winning her third straight championship. The all-female championship that races on the undercard of Formula 1 events had publicly addressed its difficulties at its last...
racer.com
IndyCar heading to The Thermal Club for 2023 Spring Training
The NTT IndyCar Series will pay its first visit to The Thermal Club road course for next year’s pre-season Spring Training test. Located 15 minutes south of where the popular Coachella music festival is held in south central California, the February 2-3 event in the town of Thermal will serve as the venue’s first collaboration with a major racing series.
racer.com
Brabham goes from last to first in Trans Am TA win at VIR
After experiencing a catastrophic mechanical issue in yesterday’s practice session, Matthew Brabham started in last place and drove through a 22-car field to capture the victory in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT race in the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour at Virginia International Raceway. Brabham rocketed past the competition in his No. 20 ALTWELL CBD Ford Mustang to claim his third TA victory in only four starts in the series.
racer.com
Cindric, eliminated from playoffs, rues his 'bonehead' Roval driving
Austin Cindric knows he raced like a self-described bonehead the last few laps Sunday at the Charlotte Roval, but he was in desperation mode to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It didn’t work out the way he hoped. Cindric and the No. 2 Team Penske group were...
racer.com
'I ended up being one of the casualties' - Andretti on Xfinity debut DNF
Despite being sidelined just 27 laps shy of the double-overtime finish in Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval, Marco Andretti said he would like to return to NASCAR. “I think it’d be fun to do a really short oval,” Andretti said.
racer.com
Allmendinger muscles by Gibbs in OT to take Xfinity Roval win
It took a bit of thievery for AJ Allmendinger to preserve his perfect record at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. “We got that one—we stole that one,” shouted Allmendinger after spinning his car like a dervish during a celebratory burnout at the finish line of the 2.32-mile, 17-turn road course.
