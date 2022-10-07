Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Reopens Utility Bill Assistance to Residents
Fort Pierce - Monday October 10, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is re-opening the utility bill assistance for a limited time to provide utility relief for residents who live in the City of Fort Pierce and are impacted by the recent increased cost of utilities. The program will be...
wqcs.org
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14
Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Now Open
Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has re-opened the former Sunrise Humane Society animal shelter and re-named it the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center. Earlier this month the City Commission terminated its contract with Sunrise, a non-profit which struggled financially trying to maintain the...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce: Volunteers Break Ground on Kid's Park Re-Build
Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 11, 2022: As the sun rose over the Sunrise City Tuesday morning a group volunteers got down to work on re-building the Kid’s Park at Jaycee Park. It’s a unique partnership between the city, the Sunrise Kiwanis Club, and public and private volunteers who...
click orlando
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
RV parks filling up with hurricane refugees, summer drawing near
Many Floridians sought refuge in Southeast Florida after Hurricane Ian destroyed their homes, but space to do so is becoming harder to find.
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Announces Availability of $400,000 for the Residential Rehabilitation Program
Fort Pierce - Sunday, October 9, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce’s Grants Administration announces the availability of $400,000 of State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) funds for the Residential Rehabilitation Program. Funding will assist income-eligible applicants rehabilitate their homes. Qualified applicants must meet the income requirements and their homes...
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Now Eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA
Okeechobee County - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: FEMA has included Okeechobee among the Florida counties now eligible for Individual Assistance. Okeechobee residents can go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ to apply for assistance. This assistance includes the following:. * Lodging Expense Reimbursement for hotel expenses; this is for uninsured or underinsured applicants who...
Click10.com
Impact of tornado that ripped through Delray Beach community still being felt
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Cleanup continued at an over-55 community in southern Palm Beach County Friday, more than a week after a tornado ripped through it. The EF-2 tornado struck the Kings Point Delray community, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue, last Tuesday. Resident Ada Martinez...
Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek
Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
wqcs.org
Pedestrian Struck and Killed at Port St. Lucie Intersection
Port St. Lucie - October 10, 2022: A 45-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Port St. Lucie Saturday night and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Port St. Lucie Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Walton Road and Village Green Drive at 9:18 PM.
Wellington man travels by boat to Pine Island to find his father
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
West Palm Beach double shooting sends 2 people to hospital
Two men were taken to the hospital after a double shooting Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, according to an official with the city's fire department.
hometownnewstc.com
City of Port St. Lucie approves Torino town home project
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 26 to approve the Torino Parc Planned Unit Development and its accompanying conceptual development plan for 163 townhomes on first reading in hopes of convincing the developer to do a land swap for the long-planned Torino Regional Park.
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
Martin County mother says hidden cameras caused 'path of destruction' for family
WPTV learned more Friday about how a Martin County family found hidden cameras that sheriff's office investigators said were used to spy on a 12-year-old girl.
wqcs.org
Three IRSC Students Receive Scholarships From Port St. Lucie Business Women
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday October 11, 2022: Three outstanding Indian River State College students have been awarded scholarships from the Port St. Lucie Business Women. The Port St. Lucie Business Women/Kay Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship is an annual award of $2,500 for tuition and books to a woman who plans to attend or is enrolled at Indian River State College. The Port St. Lucie Business Women's Scholarship also is an annual award of $2,500 for tuition and books to a female student who currently is pursuing a degree or certificate program at IRSC.
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
Delray Beach police officer arrested
Peter Sosa, a Delray Beach police officer for 12 years, has arrested in aggravated assault of a firefighter, stemming from a residential fire near his home in unincorporated Lake Worth.
