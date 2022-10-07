ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

wqcs.org

Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report: Oct. 7 through Oct. 14

Treasure Coast - Monday October 11, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports the following closures and construction areas below. For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Now Open

Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has re-opened the former Sunrise Humane Society animal shelter and re-named it the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center. Earlier this month the City Commission terminated its contract with Sunrise, a non-profit which struggled financially trying to maintain the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce: Volunteers Break Ground on Kid's Park Re-Build

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 11, 2022: As the sun rose over the Sunrise City Tuesday morning a group volunteers got down to work on re-building the Kid’s Park at Jaycee Park. It’s a unique partnership between the city, the Sunrise Kiwanis Club, and public and private volunteers who...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Announces Availability of $400,000 for the Residential Rehabilitation Program

Fort Pierce - Sunday, October 9, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce’s Grants Administration announces the availability of $400,000 of State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) funds for the Residential Rehabilitation Program. Funding will assist income-eligible applicants rehabilitate their homes. Qualified applicants must meet the income requirements and their homes...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Okeechobee County Now Eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA

Okeechobee County - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: FEMA has included Okeechobee among the Florida counties now eligible for Individual Assistance. Okeechobee residents can go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ to apply for assistance. This assistance includes the following:. * Lodging Expense Reimbursement for hotel expenses; this is for uninsured or underinsured applicants who...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek

Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
hometownnewstc.com

City of Port St. Lucie approves Torino town home project

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 26 to approve the Torino Parc Planned Unit Development and its accompanying conceptual development plan for 163 townhomes on first reading in hopes of convincing the developer to do a land swap for the long-planned Torino Regional Park.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wqcs.org

Three IRSC Students Receive Scholarships From Port St. Lucie Business Women

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday October 11, 2022: Three outstanding Indian River State College students have been awarded scholarships from the Port St. Lucie Business Women. The Port St. Lucie Business Women/Kay Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship is an annual award of $2,500 for tuition and books to a woman who plans to attend or is enrolled at Indian River State College. The Port St. Lucie Business Women's Scholarship also is an annual award of $2,500 for tuition and books to a female student who currently is pursuing a degree or certificate program at IRSC.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

