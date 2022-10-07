Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Property sale for Russ Darrow dealerships in West Bend, WI as “company is here to stay”
October 10, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Russ Darrow has sold two of his dealership properties on Highway 33 in West Bend, WI. Mike Darrow, president and chief financial officer of the Darrow Group, said “it’s business as usual.”. “All we did was sell the...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin apple orchards celebrate bountiful growing season
HORTONVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s apple orchards are celebrating what they say has been a good growing season. Eric Bauer’s family runs The Apple Shed in Hortonville, near Appleton. He said this year’s crop is one of the best he’s seen in a long time. “Apples...
wearegreenbay.com
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Old Wisconsin Sausage has variety of snack bites, sticks and sausage
At Old Wisconsin Sausage, their passion for making the best tasting sausage goes hand-in-hand with their love of the great outdoors – The result is sausage that's packed with protein and ready for adventure. Brian Kramp is at their Weeden Creek Plant in Sheboygan seeing how they package their hardwood smoked meat.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
wpr.org
Wisconsin, Midwest could be more resilient to climate change than other regions, futurist says
As scientists say climate change will make extreme weather become more severe or frequent, some futurists predict that could also drive more migration to Wisconsin and other Midwest states. The recent devastation brought about by Hurricane Ian displaced tens of thousands, marking just one example of how climate change could...
Wisconsin girl changes the game on her high school football team
PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (CBS) – High school football is back in full swing and one Wisconsin student is changing the game.Ava Matz, a senior at Pewaukee High School, located just outside of Milwaukee.Matz took the first snap of the game as the starting quarterback during her school's homecoming game.She's been playing football since the eighth grade, and coaches said she's grown into a leader on the team."At first, it was a little hard to kind of be like, 'Where is my place? Do I get to speak up? Where is my role?'" Ava said. "And now being a senior, I realize my role is to speak up and to be included and to help others find their place too."Matz said she hopes her story will help inspire other girls to follow their dreams.
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay man located
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone
If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Thilmany parent company announces name change
KAUKAUNA — Ahlstrom-Munksjö, corprate owner of Kaukauna’s Thilmany Mill, has dropped the hyphen and now will operate simply as Ahlstrom. The name change comes after the company divested its Decor business, which continues as an independent company under the well-recognized Munksjö name, according to a news release.
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Crossing signs controversial boundary agreement, paving way for new Kwik Trip in Menasha
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – After officials in Menasha received some backlash for proposing the idea of adding a third Kwik Trip to the city of just over 17,000, a second public hearing was called. During Monday’s meeting, Fox Crossing’s Common Council discussed a boundary line change that would...
