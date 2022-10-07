PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (CBS) – High school football is back in full swing and one Wisconsin student is changing the game.Ava Matz, a senior at Pewaukee High School, located just outside of Milwaukee.Matz took the first snap of the game as the starting quarterback during her school's homecoming game.She's been playing football since the eighth grade, and coaches said she's grown into a leader on the team."At first, it was a little hard to kind of be like, 'Where is my place? Do I get to speak up? Where is my role?'" Ava said. "And now being a senior, I realize my role is to speak up and to be included and to help others find their place too."Matz said she hopes her story will help inspire other girls to follow their dreams.

PEWAUKEE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO