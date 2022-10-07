Report: Christopher Vivell Set To Join Chelsea As Technical Director

Former RB Leipzig technical director is set to join Chelsea after leaving the German club.

Christopher Vivell today announced his departure from RB Leipzig in quite and abrupt fashion, and he looks set to join Chelsea immediately. Chelsea have been looking to appoint a new director for weeks after the departure of Thomas Tuchel, and look to have gotten their man.

Todd Boehly has been the make shift director dealing with transfers in recent weeks, and was part of all the signings the club made this summer. Boehly even travelled to Barcelona to discuss Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The club look to have gotten their man, and an announcement will be expected in the coming days.

Chelsea are set to appoint Christopher Vivell. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph , Chelsea look set to appoint Christopher Vivell as their new technical director, relieving owner Todd Boehly of the duties he has been undertaking the last couple of months.

Vivell's departure came in an abrupt fashion today, and the German looks to have already found himself another club in the shape of Chelsea. Chelsea have been searching for a new director for months, and Vivell is set to be that man.

Chelsea have been raiding RB Leipzig so far this year, with the signing of Christopher Nkunku nearly done and the clubs interest in Josko Gvardiol being no secret.

Todd Boehly will stay in charge of the technical director role until Vivell is officially appointed, but is expected to drop back to solely running the club when the deal is done.

