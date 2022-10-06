Read full article on original website
KYTV
Arkansas data shows “long-COVID” effects may be bigger concern than transmission
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - For over three months, Arkansas’ active COVID-19 cases continued to be on a steady decline, and hospitalizations have seen slight periodic increases, according to the state Department of Health (ADOH). Monday, the ADOH reported it is seeing less than 300 new cases weekly statewide, compared...
KTLO
Landscape plan, preliminary plat and sketch plan approvals on agenda for Planning Commission Monday
The Mountain Home Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting Monday afternoon at 1 in the council chambers of the Municipal Building. Items on the agenda include approval of a preliminary plat of a property located at Vermont Drive, approval of a landscape plan located at the intersection of Baxter Avenue and Arkansas Highway 201 North, and approval of a sketch plan of a property located at the southwest intersection of Pinetree Lane and Western Hills Way.
KTLO
Georgia Bardwell, 84, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Georgia Bardwell of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Georgia Bardwell died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Karen Fay Bland, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old Karen Fay Bland of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Karen Bland died Saturday at Good Samaritan Society.
KTLO
Baxter County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for K-9 unit
Wednesday, the Twin Lakes Community Foundation presented the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office with the first distribution of the Mark A. Bergan Memorial Endowment that is dedicated to assist in the funding of a K-9 unit with the department. Currently, Baxter County does not have a K-9 unit. The endowment...
KTLO
Technology purchases on Yellville-Summit School Board agenda
The Yellville-Summit School Board of Education will meet Monday evening at 5:30 for its regular meeting. Items on the agenda include board action requests for the monthly budget and financial reports; Act 1120 5% increases for FY 22; proposed technology purchases for middle school calculators and first, fifth and sixth grade chromebooks; a proposed CTE start-up grant purchase; and proposed desktop computer replacements for staff.
KTLO
James Rodney Whitesell, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
James Rodney Whitesell, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away at home on September 27, 2022. He was born on September 7, 1939 in Bealeton, Virginia, to Nadine F. Whitesell and Rodney G. Whitesell. He attended Cedar Lee High School in Bealeton. He served in the United States Army for...
KTLO
Gratitude Gala for Gamma House Saturday
Saturday evening the Gratitude Gala for Gamma will be held at the Red Barndominium located at 290 Cartney Road in Mountain Home. This new event will feature dinner, beer and wine along with a signature cocktail, a silent auction, and live music by Chuck Royer from Shreveport, LA and all proceeds will benefit the Gamma House.
KTLO
AR Highway Commission asks for injunction against junkyard in Fulton County
The Arkansas State Highway Commission has petitioned for a mandatory injunction against owners of a junkyard along State Highway 9 in Fulton County. State Highway 9 is subject to the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act of 1965, which requires states to provide enforcement of billboard and junkyard control measures or risk the loss of federal funding.
KTLO
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
KTLO
Logic and Accuracy test for 2022 general election Monday
The Baxter County Election Commissioners will be doing the Logic and Accuracy test for the 2022 general election Monday morning at 9 at the Baxter County Election Commission building located at 213 East 5th Street in Mountain Home. The public is welcome to attend.
KTLO
Paula Jo Pinkston-Williams, 61, Mountain Home (Conner)
Mrs. Paula Jo Pinkston-Williams, 61, of Mountain Home passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her home. She was born January 13, 1961, in Mountain Home to John C. and Freddie Pauline (Howard) Lewis. Paula retired from Baxter Healthcare and was a member of Wade & Cross Street Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Pinkston.
KTLO
Norfork Lake crappie sampling indicates excellent survival rates
According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the most recent angler surveys on Bull Shoals, Greers Ferry, and Norfork Lakes indicate crappie are the second most targeted species by anglers in these reservoirs. Recently sample nets were placed in the reservoirs and collected and allowed the commission to monitor and evaluate the changes in their abundance, growth, and condition over time. In addition, the data collected helped them assess whether the harvest regulations are adequate for these fisheries.
KTLO
Saturday volleyball schedule includes MHHS at Conway tourney
Saturday’s volleyball schedule includes the Mountain Home High School team back on the road. The Lady Bombers will be in Conway for the Lady Cat Invitational. On the junior high level, Flippin, Salem, Melbourne, Bergman and Valley Springs will be in Dover for the 3A-Northwest Junior District Tournament.
KTLO
Mammoth Spring man arrested for aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer
A Mammoth Spring man is charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer and fleeing after authorities received a complaint of a reckless driver.Fifty-one-year-old Douglas Latham was observed to be traveling at high rates of speed in his Ford truck traveling north on U.S. Highway 63. At one point he reached 100 miles per hour. Law enforcement attempted to pull Latham over, but he ignored them and began to flee. They were able to stop him at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Long Run Road.
KYTV
Thousands attend the return of the Grape and Fall Festival in Hollister, Mo.
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands attended the return of the Grape and Fall Festival in Hollister. The festival featured live music, a 5K, a petting zoo, street dancing, and a traditional grape stomp. Officials with the Hollister Chamber of Commerce say they are trying to keep history alive for the...
KTLO
George Thomas Rahe III, 52, Gassville (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 52-year-old George Thomas Rahe III of Gassville are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. George Rahe died Saturday at Baxter Health.
Kait 8
Woman arrested after leaving child in car with meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Fulton County woman after they said she left her child and a bag of meth in her car during a visit with her parole officer. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 49-year-old Nikkie Camp met with her probation and parole officer. According...
KTLO
Monday volleyball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Douglas MacArthur
Monday’s volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home’s three junior high teams on the home floor to welcome in Douglas MacArthur from Jonesboro. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman matches. In other junior high volleyball, Harrison hosts Van Buren. On the high...
KTLO
Identities sought for 2 accused of breaking into boat dock
Two suspects are being sought in the alleged break-in of a private boat dock on Norfork Lake during the weekend. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male and female. The two allegedly went through a closed private gate...
