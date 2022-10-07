ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Robeson County, NC
WBTW News13

Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. David Strickland, 53, […]
LUMBERTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Pembroke#Fbi#Bomb Threat#The School Of Business#Sbi
sandhillssentinel.com

Second arrest made in West End homicide case

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Woman Charged After Motel Domestic

A Hallsboro woman was jailed after allegedly breaking a windshield and trying to burn a man’s car at the Holiday Motel. Patricia Ann Jackson, 39, was held under $5,000 secured bond Saturday on charges of felony possession of cocaine, assault on an officer, resisting an officer and being intoxicated and disruptive. Her address was listed as 231 Cherry Town Rd., Hallsboro.
HALLSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxwilmington.com

Police: Law enforcement shoot dogs during attack that left one woman hospitalized

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls. Per a police spokesperson, the woman was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls at around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy