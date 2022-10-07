Read full article on original website
Interview: E.On Official Wants EU to Cut Red Tape to Attract More Gas
Europe will have to think on its feet to survive the acute natural gas supply shortage expected for the next two winter periods and to attract extra molecules into the region. Patrick Lammers, member of the board of management at E.On SE, spoke to Energy Intelligence on the sidelines of last week’s Energy Intelligence Forum about potential solutions and how it is coping with a lack of supplies from the Nord Stream pipeline, in which it owns a 15% stake.
Forum Survey: Execs See High Prices, More Turmoil
Most of the executives attending the Energy Intelligence Forum in London last week indicated that they expect oil prices to remain high through the end of the year, and that the energy impacts of the war in Ukraine will continue to cause economic and political turmoil in Europe and beyond.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
Asian LNG Prices Turn Bearish Amid Capped Demand
Asian spot LNG prices have been softening steadily for over a month despite a widespread expectation that the global LNG market will heat up during winter. Traders are expecting supply-demand fundamentals to return to provide stronger pricing direction during the next few months in a market that has largely been sentiment driven since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. The Japan Korea Marker, Asia’s de facto benchmark, dropped from a peak of $71.25 per million Btu on Aug. 29 to $27.62/MMBtu late last week, under the circa $35/MMBtu seen during the same period last year.
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines.
China’s Hardening Stance on Taiwan
Actions by the US and Taiwan have pushed China to the edge of its self-declared “red line” regarding the use of military force to achieve the reunification of China with Taiwan. Recent high-level political visits by US officials, combined with an increase in the quantity and quality of weapons provided by the US for Taiwan’s defense, have Chinese authorities convinced that Washington is moving away from its long-held “One China” policy, and that Taiwan is moving toward de facto independence. In response, China appears to be preparing for a conflict that the US can neither deter nor win.
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea — an offer quickly rejected by Berlin. German officials have said Russia halted...
EU's Simson Urges Algeria to Seize Gas Opportunity
European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson has urged Algeria to seize a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to deepen cooperation with Europe on gas supplies, renewable energy and hydrogen development. Rhetoric around US-Saudi relations escalated in Washington this week following the recent controversial Opec-plus decision to cut oil output. Israel and Lebanon are...
Poultry farmers call for birds to be kept inside to combat bird flu
Poultry farmers have called for a nationwide housing order to be brought in by the UK government as soon as possible, after an upsurge in bird flu outbreaks in the past month. A compulsory housing order for all poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex came into force on Wednesday. It applies to everyone who keeps birds – both commercial flock keepers and non-commercial premises such as back yards, hobby flocks or pets.
Exxon Pushes Back Against US OSHA Order
Exxon Mobil plans to fight an order from US officials directing them to immediately reinstate two employees that were fired in late 2020 after flagging concerns to the press that the company might be inflating the value of its Permian Basin assets. A three-session pre-winter rally faltered Friday as November...
