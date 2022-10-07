Actions by the US and Taiwan have pushed China to the edge of its self-declared “red line” regarding the use of military force to achieve the reunification of China with Taiwan. Recent high-level political visits by US officials, combined with an increase in the quantity and quality of weapons provided by the US for Taiwan’s defense, have Chinese authorities convinced that Washington is moving away from its long-held “One China” policy, and that Taiwan is moving toward de facto independence. In response, China appears to be preparing for a conflict that the US can neither deter nor win.

