BBC
Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player
Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
BBC
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
Dawid Malan hits out at 'strange' system after missing out an England central contract before his big hitting fired England to T20 victory over Australia - while Ben Stokes sweats on World Cup spot after failing again with the bat
There was more than a hint of bristling defiance about the perennially under-estimated Dawid Malan on Wednesday after he had propelled England to a rare series win in Australia. It was not so much being dropped down the order to seven in the first victory over the old enemy in...
BBC
Scafell Pike: Walker missing on England's highest peak found dead
A walker who went missing at the top of England's highest mountain has been found dead, a search team has said. The man got separated from his friends on the Lake District's Scafell Pike in "very windy", cold and misty conditions at about 21:30 BST on Saturday, Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (WMRT) said.
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher victim leaves behind 'ripples of love'
A young woman who was killed in Friday's explosion in County Donegal will be remembered for the "ripples of love, affection and warmth" she left behind, funeral mourners have heard. The service for Jessica Gallagher, 24, has taken place at St Michael's Church in Creeslough. Ten people were killed in...
