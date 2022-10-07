ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake

Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
Epicurious

Corn Mint Raita

Raita is a savory, mildly spiced yogurt vegetable or fruit salad. Eaten in small portions alongside a meal to cool off the heat of chiles or spices, raitas also work as palate cleansers. I prefer this light corn raita with chicken or seafood dishes. This recipe was excerpted from ‘Masala’...
Mark Bittman
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Never Buy From Stores Because It Has So Much Added Sugar

When browsing the grocery store, there are several things we all know to stay away from if we care about your overall health: salty potato chips, sugary pastries, processed frozen meals… But not all of the products that are bad for us are as easy to distinguish. In fact, there’s one deceivingly unhealthy drink in particular that experts warn you should think twice before adding to your cart: smoothies.
shefinds

5 Pro-Collagen Foods You Should Have Every Day To Reverse The Signs Of Aging

When you hear about “anti-aging” products like moisturizers, night creams, and serums, the one word you’ll continue to see over and over again is “collagen.” And for good reason. Collagen and elastin are your skin’s building blocks — they keep your skin smooth and firm. But it’s completely natural and normal to lose collagen as the years pass, and there’s nothing wrong with showing signs of aging. However, if you’re interested in keeping your skin as healthy looking as possible at any age, the foods you eat are a key ally.
shefinds

The 5-Ingredient Cucumber Salad Recipe You Can Eat Every Day To Fuel Your Healthy Weight Loss

Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Cucumbers are not only hydrating, nourishing and contain antioxidants all on their own, but when added to a nutrient-rich salad, they provide a myriad of health benefits. Before getting into a delicious and simple cucumber recipe that we found, we checked in with Lisa Richards— registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet— for tips on making the perfect salad to promote healthy weight loss.
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
