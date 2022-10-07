Bears and Vikings: Where to Watch, Radio, Betting
TV and streaming listings for the Bears and Vikings game Sunday with radio information, the latest betting line and trends.
Chicago Bears (2-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-1)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.
TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
Streaming: fubo TV (Start your free trial)
The Betting Window
Latest Betting Line: Vikings by 7 1/2 (Over/under 44). Money Line, Bears, bet $100 to win $275. Vikings bet $350 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.
Prop Bets
- Dalvin Cook rushing over/under 78 1/2 1/2 yards
- Justin Fields rushing over/under 39 1/2 yards
- Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 48 1/2
- Justin Jefferson receiving yards over/under 83 1/2
- Adam Thielen receiving yards over/under 54 1/2
- Irv Smith receiving yards over/under 26 1/2
- K.J. Osborn receiving yards over/under 24 1/2
- Justin Fields passing yards over/under 166 1/2
- Kirk Cousins passing yards over/under 251 1/2
- Justin Fields passing touchdowns over/under 0.5
- Kirk Cousins passing touchdowns over/under 1.5
- Greg Joseph kicking points over/under 7 1/2
The Trend is Your Friend
- Bears have failed to cover their last five times as underdogs of 7 1/2 points or more on the road the last two seasons
- Bears games have been under the total three of four games this season
- The Bears have failed to cover on the road five of their last six
- The Bears have covered the spread just four times in their last 16 with one push
- The Vikings have won seven out of their last nine straight up against the NFC North
- The Bears have lost their last six against the NFC North
- It's been over the total in nine of the last 12 Vikings games
- It's been under the total in 13 of the last 20 games between the Bears and Vikings
