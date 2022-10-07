ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears and Vikings: Where to Watch, Radio, Betting

By Gene Chamberlain
 4 days ago

TV and streaming listings for the Bears and Vikings game Sunday with radio information, the latest betting line and trends.

Chicago Bears (2-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-1)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Streaming: fubo TV (Start your free trial)

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Vikings by 7 1/2 (Over/under 44). Money Line, Bears, bet $100 to win $275. Vikings bet  $350 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

  • Dalvin Cook rushing over/under 78 1/2 1/2 yards
  • Justin Fields rushing over/under 39 1/2 yards
  • Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 48 1/2
  • Justin Jefferson receiving yards over/under 83 1/2
  • Adam Thielen receiving yards over/under 54 1/2
  • Irv Smith receiving yards over/under 26 1/2
  • K.J. Osborn receiving yards over/under 24 1/2
  • Justin Fields passing yards over/under 166 1/2
  • Kirk Cousins passing yards over/under 251 1/2
  • Justin Fields passing touchdowns over/under 0.5
  • Kirk Cousins passing touchdowns over/under 1.5
  • Greg Joseph kicking points over/under 7 1/2

The Trend is Your Friend

  • Bears have failed to cover their last five times as underdogs of 7 1/2 points or more on the road the last two seasons
  • Bears games have been under the total three of four games this season
  • The Bears have failed to cover on the road five of their last six
  • The Bears have covered the spread just four times in their last 16 with one push
  • The Vikings have won seven out of their last nine straight up against the NFC North
  • The Bears have lost their last six against the NFC North
  • It's been over the total in nine of the last 12 Vikings games
  • It's been under the total in 13 of the last 20 games between the Bears and Vikings

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
Chicago, IL
