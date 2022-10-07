Bears and Vikings: Where to Watch, Radio, Betting

TV and streaming listings for the Bears and Vikings game Sunday with radio information, the latest betting line and trends.

Chicago Bears (2-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-1)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Streaming: fubo TV (Start your free trial)

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Vikings by 7 1/2 (Over/under 44). Money Line, Bears, bet $100 to win $275. Vikings bet $350 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

Dalvin Cook rushing over/under 78 1/2 1/2 yards

Justin Fields rushing over/under 39 1/2 yards

Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 48 1/2

Justin Jefferson receiving yards over/under 83 1/2

Adam Thielen receiving yards over/under 54 1/2

Irv Smith receiving yards over/under 26 1/2

K.J. Osborn receiving yards over/under 24 1/2

Justin Fields passing yards over/under 166 1/2

Kirk Cousins passing yards over/under 251 1/2

Justin Fields passing touchdowns over/under 0.5

Kirk Cousins passing touchdowns over/under 1.5

Greg Joseph kicking points over/under 7 1/2

The Trend is Your Friend

Bears have failed to cover their last five times as underdogs of 7 1/2 points or more on the road the last two seasons

Bears games have been under the total three of four games this season

The Bears have failed to cover on the road five of their last six

The Bears have covered the spread just four times in their last 16 with one push

The Vikings have won seven out of their last nine straight up against the NFC North

The Bears have lost their last six against the NFC North

It's been over the total in nine of the last 12 Vikings games

It's been under the total in 13 of the last 20 games between the Bears and Vikings

