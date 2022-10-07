ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

China moves Tiangong space station module to side docking port (video)

By Andrew Jones
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

China has rotated a space station module to a lateral docking port as part of the process of building its T-shaped Tiangong space station.

China launched the second Tiangong module , named Wentian, in July. Wentian joined the Tianhe core module by docking with its forward docking port hours later.

The Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew aboard the under-construction Tiangong space station has been testing Wentian ever since, including conducting a pair of spacewalks using the module's airlock.

Related: The latest news about China's space program

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HdhI_0iQ9VlTf00

China moves the Wentian module of its Tiangong space station to a different docking port, an operation that wrapped up on Sept. 30, 2022. (Image credit: CCTV)

Now Wentian has been transpositioned, or moved, from the forward port to its planned permanent location at Tianhe’s starboard lateral port.

The roughly one-hour operation was completed at 12:44 a.m. EDT (0444 GMT; 12:44 p.m. Beijing time) on Sept. 30, according to China’s human spaceflight agency. A purpose-made powered mechanical device was used to switch Wentian from the forward port to the starboard port.

Shenzhou 14 astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe worked in coordination with ground crews in preparation for the module move, though it was mainly automated.

Tests for module transposition were carried out earlier this year using a Tianzhou cargo spacecraft and Tianhe's large robotic arm.

Related stories:

Astronaut Wang Yaping snaps Earth photos and more from Chinese space station

Chinese space station robot arm tests bring amazing views from orbit

See the huge solar wings of China's space station in motion above Earth (video)

The moving of Wentian is a big step for Tiangong. It makes way for the arrival of the third and final module, named Mengtian, which is expected to launch near the end of October.

Mengtian will likewise be transpositioned to its planned port side location after joining the Tiangong station.

Those maneuvers will mark the completion of the three-module, T-shaped Tiangong. The station's first-ever crew handover is expected to take place in December, when the Shenzhou 15 crew arrive at Tiangong to be greeted by the Shenzhou 14 astronauts.

China approved its space station project in 1992 and plans to keep Tiangong permanently crewed for at least 10 years.

Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot

We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft

New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Chinese Space Program#Docking#Module#Cctv
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
nationalinterest.org

Belarus Panics Over Alleged U.S.-Poland Nuclear Proposal

Although the U.S. government has not expanded its nuclear arsenal in Europe in recent years, it has continued to station its missiles in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under pre-existing nuclear-sharing agreements. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus claimed on Thursday that he regarded a proposed agreement between Poland...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
nextbigfuture.com

Special Forces Sabotage or Missile Damaged Crimea Bridge

Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes

Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right

The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.
CHINA
iheart.com

Video: Eerie Pillar of Light Seen Over Russian City

An eerie pillar of light appeared in the sky over a Russian city this week and sparked all manner of wild theories as to what was behind the peculiar sight. The strange incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening in the community of Belgorod and was witnessed by multiple bewildered residents who photographed and filmed the wondrous sight. Social media in Russia was soon flooded with accounts of the strangeness unfolding over the city with many wondering what could have caused the curious scene.
VISUAL ART
techeblog.com

JPL Venus Aerial Robotic Balloon Prototype Successfully Completes Test Flights, May be Used on Venus

The JPL Venus Aerial Robotic Balloon prototype recently completed a series of test flights over Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to a region of Earth’s atmosphere that mimics the temperature and density it would experience approximately 180,000 feet above Venus. These tests proved the concept’s suitability for accessing a region of Venus’ atmosphere too low for orbiters to reach, but where a balloon mission could function for a length of time.
NEVADA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the man that created the largest empire in history

The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Tries Reloading VLS Missile Cells With a Commercial OSV

The U.S Navy has tested out a new way of rearming its warships with a trial vertical launch system (VLS) reload in San Diego. In a test evolution, the crane-equipped OSV Ocean Valor conducted a VLS reload with guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance, an exercise intended to prove out a new way to reload guided missile destroyers in sheltered waters. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer successfully lowered training ordnance into the ship’s forward VLS cells in a proof-of-concept evolution.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Space.com

Space.com

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy