‘M3GAN’ Is Already a Cult Film, Thanks to Its Outrageous Trailer

Hed pitch: ‘M3GAN’ Is Already a Cult Film, Thanks to Its Outrageous TrailerThere are no words capable of describing the anomaly that has just crash landed on planet Earth. Her name is Megan—or, rather, M3GAN. She is a doll. She talks. She dances. And she has already catapulted her way into all of our hearts, thanks to the cheesiest, hokiest two-and-a-half minutes to have ever graced social media.When the creepy, doe-eyed doll was first introduced via a teaser poster, the internet devolved into chaos. Who was this little creep? She’s not as creepy as Annabelle, but in a way, she’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Shifts Dates for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Blade’

Disney is shaking up its release date calendar, pushing back multiple titles including from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mahershala Ali’s Blade has moved to Sept. 6, 2024, back from its Nov. 3, 2023 date. The untitled Deadpool 3 is moving to Nov. 8, 2024, back from Sept. 6, 2024. More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Debacle: 'Amsterdam' to Lose $80M-$100MBox Office Upset: 'Smile' Bites Off Big $17.6M as 'Amsterdam' Bombs and 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' LimpsMarvel's 'Werewolf by Night' Sets Stage for a Horror-Style Avengers Crossover Fantastic Four has been pushed back several months to Feb. 14, 2025, back from Nov....
TODAY.com

Tracee Ellis Ross says ‘Hair Tales’ is a 'love letter' to Black women

Actor Tracee Ellis Ross talks about her role as the executive producer on the upcoming Hulu series, “The Hair Tales,” which documents the historic relationship between Black women and their hair. Ross talks about how the series explores and celebrates Black women and their humanity and she also shares her own journey to hair acceptance.Oct. 11, 2022.
