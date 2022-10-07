Read full article on original website
Related
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
TODAY.com
Mila Kunis got booed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ multiple times — and responded perfectly
Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
Here's The "House Of The Dragon" Characters At Each Age And Stage
Some characters have barely aged a day while others have gone from babies to grown ass adults. And then there's Viserys...
‘M3GAN’ Is Already a Cult Film, Thanks to Its Outrageous Trailer
Hed pitch: ‘M3GAN’ Is Already a Cult Film, Thanks to Its Outrageous TrailerThere are no words capable of describing the anomaly that has just crash landed on planet Earth. Her name is Megan—or, rather, M3GAN. She is a doll. She talks. She dances. And she has already catapulted her way into all of our hearts, thanks to the cheesiest, hokiest two-and-a-half minutes to have ever graced social media.When the creepy, doe-eyed doll was first introduced via a teaser poster, the internet devolved into chaos. Who was this little creep? She’s not as creepy as Annabelle, but in a way, she’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Marvel Shifts Dates for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Blade’
Disney is shaking up its release date calendar, pushing back multiple titles including from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mahershala Ali’s Blade has moved to Sept. 6, 2024, back from its Nov. 3, 2023 date. The untitled Deadpool 3 is moving to Nov. 8, 2024, back from Sept. 6, 2024. More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Debacle: 'Amsterdam' to Lose $80M-$100MBox Office Upset: 'Smile' Bites Off Big $17.6M as 'Amsterdam' Bombs and 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' LimpsMarvel's 'Werewolf by Night' Sets Stage for a Horror-Style Avengers Crossover Fantastic Four has been pushed back several months to Feb. 14, 2025, back from Nov....
TODAY.com
‘Ticket to Paradise’ star on playing Julia Roberts’ daughter: She 'felt like my real mom’
“Ticket to Paradise” may be Kaitlyn Dever’s ticket to stardom. The Emmy-nominated actor, who plays George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ daughter in the new comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” says it was the role of a lifetime. “One of them is a lot, but two of...
TODAY.com
‘House of the Dragon’ actor Emma D’Arcy’s pronunciation of ‘Negroni Sbagliato’ makes the internet swoon
There are few things more acute than the internet’s ability to swoon over less than 10 seconds of film, and never was that more apparent than in the case of one actor on the rise. On Oct. 1, HBO Max posted a short clip on TikTok of actor Emma...
TODAY.com
Tracee Ellis Ross says ‘Hair Tales’ is a 'love letter' to Black women
Actor Tracee Ellis Ross talks about her role as the executive producer on the upcoming Hulu series, “The Hair Tales,” which documents the historic relationship between Black women and their hair. Ross talks about how the series explores and celebrates Black women and their humanity and she also shares her own journey to hair acceptance.Oct. 11, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Travis Barker shares photos on son Landon’s 19th birthday: ‘Proud of the man you’ve become’
Travis Barker is one proud papa. Just a few months after he posted a salute to his son Landon, who graduated high school in June, the Blink-182 drummer shared sweet and fun photos of himself with the young man on Instagram Sunday night in time for his 19th birthday. "Happy...
TODAY.com
‘Halloween’s’ Michael Myers sneaks into viral real estate listing pics
Sunday TODAY’s Hallie Jackson runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a house listing that featured fictional character Michael Myers, Alaska’s annual Fat Bear Week contest and a painting from 1860 that seemed to portray a woman holding an iPhone.Oct. 9, 2022.
Comments / 0