Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LVHN's plans for new hospital denied by Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Lehigh Valley Health Network's proposal to develop a hospital on the land at Whitehall Farms on Lehigh Street and Municipal Drive was denied Monday night during the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners meeting. LVHN's failure to soothe the community's concern about heightened traffic issues was...
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
There new Amazon Fresh location will be one of the first in Bucks County.Image via iStock. A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch.
Dynamite truck explosion at Pennsylvania quarry sends 5 to hospital
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Pennsylvania residents
As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Pennsylvania residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge
SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit Pennsylvania accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
APPROVED: The Closed Marlton Diner Gets Approval to Become a NJ Weed Dispensary
Here's a piece of news so many people around Evesham Township have been waiting for!. For months, there has been much speculation surrounding the permanently closed Marlton Diner, located at 781 Rte 70 W, Marlton, NJ. It's been sitting abandoned and empty for months, leaving people wondering: What's next for the old retro-style building?
Gas Prices Rise in Pennsylvania According to AAA
Gas prices are eight cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.968 per gallon, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.968. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022: $3.887. Average price during the week of October 11,...
Drivers beware: Part of Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension to close for 55 hours
Drivers should prepare for a lengthy detour as the Pennsylvania Turnpike prepares to close part of the Northeast Extension in both directions for 55 hours. I-476 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. Crews...
Gov. Wolf Awards $287,895 to Increase Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $287,895 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program for IBEW Local 743 to provide training for more than 30 electrical industry apprentices in Pennsylvania. “It’s vitally important to recruit and...
'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters
A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful
With New Jersey in view, the Democrat took advantage of geography. The post In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Fall foliage in western Pennsylvania: Some areas approaching best color
PITTSBURGH — Some areas of western Pennsylvania are approaching best leaf color, according to the fall foliage report provided by the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. A new fall foliage map for Oct. 6 through 12 was released Thursday. The map shows some counties in the northern...
Venango County Imprisons Its Residents at More Than Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Venango County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 452 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Venango County’s imprisonment rate...
Number of Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level rises from 4 to 7
Seven counties were at high as of Oct. 7. See the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level map, case counts and more.
