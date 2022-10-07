ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Macungie Township, PA

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LVHN's plans for new hospital denied by Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Lehigh Valley Health Network's proposal to develop a hospital on the land at Whitehall Farms on Lehigh Street and Municipal Drive was denied Monday night during the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners meeting. LVHN's failure to soothe the community's concern about heightened traffic issues was...
HEALTH SERVICES
Upper Macungie Township, PA
Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge

SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit Pennsylvania accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks

Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Police in Lower Saucon investigate hit-and-run crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash. A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Gas Prices Rise in Pennsylvania According to AAA

Gas prices are eight cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.968 per gallon, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.968. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022: $3.887. Average price during the week of October 11,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters

A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
