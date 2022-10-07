ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle shares how Prince Harry helped when she was in a ‘dire state’

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared how her husband, Prince Harry, gave her the number of a mental health professional to call during her "worst point." On the Oct. 11 episode of her podcast "Archetypes," titled “The Decoding of Crazy,” the former Meghan Markle revealed how Harry found a professional for her to call.
Prince Harry gives an update on his kids Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry is sharing an update on the day-to-day lives of his 3-year-old son, Archie, and 16-month-old daughter, Lilibet — and it sounds like both children have a hectic schedule. The Duke of Sussex provided a small glimpse into his home life with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, while speaking...
