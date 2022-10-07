ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man accused of going on bus, threatening students

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

Police are searching for a man accused of boarding a Butler Area School bus Thursday morning and threatening students.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue.

Authorities report video from the incident indicates the man took it upon himself to try and intervene in an altercation between students on the bus.

The bus driver reports the suspect swore at and threatened the children and that he only exited the vehicle after being ordered to do so multiple times by the driver.

One man on social media claims the man that went on the bus was trying to threaten a group of children that were bullying another student, but those claims have not been verified.

Police will release the suspect’s name after a warrant is issued.

Pittsburgh, PA
