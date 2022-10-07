How many episodes are in The Rings of Power season 1?

The Rings of Power , Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, has nearly finished its first season. Set in the 'Second Age' of Tolkien's fantasy world, the show has so far charted the origins of Mordor, swept through Galadriel's quest to rid the world of darkness, and delved into the walled kingdom of Numenor. But The Rings of Power's debut season isn't sticking around for much longer.

In total, there are 8 episodes of The Rings of Power season 1. The first two episodes aired on September 1. Every Friday since then (Thursday if you're on the West Coast of the US) has seen a new Rings of Power episode, but the first season is coming to an end on October 14. Read on for more about The Rings of Power's season 1 schedule.

How many episodes of The Rings of Power are there?

How to watch The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

You'll need to have an Amazon Prime account if you want to watch Rings of Power. You can find new episodes by hovering over your account button on the top right of the website's main landing page and then going down to 'My Prime Video.'

Episodes are released on Fridays at midnight Eastern on Amazon – that's 9:00 PM Pacific on the Thursday and 5:00 AM BST on the Friday in the UK. They'll be available to stream any time after, just as long as you have an active Prime account. Check out our The Rings of Power release schedule for more.