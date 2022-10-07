Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
Fire Country - Episode 1.04 - Work, Don't Worry - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Work, Don’t Worry” – The crew engages in a search and rescue mission after a building collapses and Division Chief Sharon is forced to make a gut-wrenching decision, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 28 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.06 - DKNY - Press Release
The Goldbergs: DKNY (10/26) “DKNY” – In homage to the classic Halloween movies of the ‘80s, Geoff’s terror over Beverly controlling all baby-care duties turns into a jump-scare-filled comedic thriller. Meanwhile, Adam is excited to spend Halloween visiting Dave Kim at NYU; however, his feelings change when he discovers that Dave Kim has reinvented himself on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. (TV-PG, DL)
spoilertv.com
Station 19 - Episode 6.04 - Demons - Press Release
Station 19: Demons (10/27) “Demons” – Maya and Theo answer a call at a Halloween carnival; but when fire hits the corn maze, the dangers quickly escalate and Maya risks her own life to prove her worth to her increasingly hostile captain. Meanwhile, Station 19 hosts the neighborhood kids for trick-or-treating; a prank war breaks out in the house, and Jack is haunted by a ghost from his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.04 - The Weekend - Press Release
Alaska Daily: The Weekend (10/27) “The Weekend” – It’s the Alaska State Fair and The Daily Alaskan team is covering every angle of this beloved annual event, including Gabriel who is excited for his first assigned story. When his reporting leads him somewhere unexpected, he rises to the occasion with Eileen’s support. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz have very different weekends before reuniting to make more progress on their investigation on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spoilertv.com
Chucky - Episode 2.03 - Hail, Mary! - Press Release
Jake proposes brainwashing the captured Chucky and turning him into an ally.
spoilertv.com
American Horror Story - Episode 11.03 (Smoke Signals) - 11.04 (Black Out) - Press Releases
Without the NYPD's help, Gino is forced to get resourceful. A traumatizing event brings dangerous suspects closer than ever. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto, directed by John J. Gray. Black Out. 1104 10/26/2022 11 p.m. ET/PT. As darkness consumes the city, evil takes root in the unlikeliest of...
spoilertv.com
FBI: International – Money is Meaningless - Review
This episode was filled with mystery, advocacy, the balance of friendship and family and some of the most beautiful scenery we have ever seen to date on this show. The episode opens at a gorgeous estate in Mallorca, Spain. Protestors approach the gates and break them open. The gate alarms is triggered as the protestors ascend on the house and property, breaking things and vandalizing the property. They hang a huge signs as police arrive that say This property has be liberated.
spoilertv.com
SEAL Team - Episode 6.05 - Thunderstruck - Promotional Photos + Press Release
EPISODE 5: THUNDERSTRUCK (Available to stream Sunday, October 16th) A missed opportunity deepens the mistrust between Jason and Omar, and puts Bravo and their partner force in the crosshairs of a powerful enemy. Written By: Tom Mularz & Brian Benecker. Directed By: Ruben Garcia.
RELATED PEOPLE
spoilertv.com
Home Economics - Episode 3.06 - Novel Signed by Author, $22.19 - Press Release
Home Economics: Novel Signed by Author, $22.19 (10/26) “Novel Signed by Author, $22.19” – It’s Halloween and everyone is on edge! Especially Tom who fears nobody will attend his in-person book reading – except for his No. 1 fan that is. Though the family presumes her to be a stalker, the mysterious woman turns out to be something even more shocking on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Kindred - Premiere Date Released
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34: Derek and Claire Fought Offscreen
Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss revealed that they had one fight during the third leg of 'The Amazing Race' Season 34 that didn't make it into the episode.
spoilertv.com
The Conners - Episode 5.06 - Book Bans and Guillotine Hands - Press Release
The Conners: Book Bans and Guillotine Hands (10/26) “Book Bans and Guillotine Hands” – It’s Halloween at the Conners, and Dan encourages the family to decorate the house. When everyone is feeling too busy and overwhelmed to help, Becky tries to take matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Harris takes a stand on an issue that ruffles a few feathers in Darlene’s new neighborhood on The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
The Man Who Fell to Earth - Cancelled by Showtime
Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the Paramount Global-backed premium cable network has declined to renew the series for a second season. The news comes as showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet had originally conceived the drama as a closed-ended limited series but changed course as they were halfway through making the first season. Sources say execs were very pleased with the show’s creative and felt the season came to a natural and fitting conclusion.
spoilertv.com
Performers Of The Month - September 2022 Results
Below you will find the Top 3 finishers for each side listed out in placement order. All of these graphics will be available on my Twitter account as well as the official SpoilerTV Twitter and Instagram accounts. We are happy for you to share them, but please share them from one of these official sources to ensure you are sharing the best quality version of these graphics. For the highest quality, please click on the slides to enlarge them.
spoilertv.com
Avenue 5 - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 2 of Avenue 5 has started airing on HBO. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
spoilertv.com
MOVIES (LFF 2022): Aftersun - Review
Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun is one of the most fearless and quietly devastating movies of the year; a resounding feature debut from someone who has only directed short films before – to arrive with the sort of confidence not seen since Lynne Ramsay’s Ratcatcher is a bold move, but Wells pulls it off superbly – reflecting on the bond of a father separated from his partner taking his daughter on holiday twenty years earlier. It’s an intriguing memory presented through MiniDV footage as Sophie, our protagonist, tries to piece together what was real and what was imagined in attempt to better understand Paul Mescal’s Calum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spoilertv.com
La Brea - The Cave - Review
La Brea's second episode does a great job of building on the foundations it set in the premiere episode. Gavin, Izzy and Ella fit in seamlessly with the rest of the cast with the reunions between Ella and Veronica and Ella and Ty being particularly touching. Gavin and Izzy have...
spoilertv.com
Chicago PD - A Good Man - Review
After ten years, fans of Chicago PD said goodbye to Jay Halstead last week. It was an emotional one to say the least and I have quite a few thoughts on it, so let’s just get right into it. Losing a character from a TV show is never easy,...
Michael and Sierra Are Over on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Who Is the "Zaddy" Dating Now? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Our resident "zaddy" in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Michael Allio, catches the eye of fellow single Sierra Jackson right away. But in the Oct. 10 episode, Michael says goodbye to the bubbly 27-year-old. Michael says he doesn't know what it feels like "to love someone again" and Sierra's talk of being a step-mom to his son is too much. So, is Michael single after Bachelor in Paradise or is he just not ready yet?
Comments / 0