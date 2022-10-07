ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 10.06 - DKNY - Press Release

The Goldbergs: DKNY (10/26) “DKNY” – In homage to the classic Halloween movies of the ‘80s, Geoff’s terror over Beverly controlling all baby-care duties turns into a jump-scare-filled comedic thriller. Meanwhile, Adam is excited to spend Halloween visiting Dave Kim at NYU; however, his feelings change when he discovers that Dave Kim has reinvented himself on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. (TV-PG, DL)
spoilertv.com

Station 19 - Episode 6.04 - Demons - Press Release

Station 19: Demons (10/27) “Demons” – Maya and Theo answer a call at a Halloween carnival; but when fire hits the corn maze, the dangers quickly escalate and Maya risks her own life to prove her worth to her increasingly hostile captain. Meanwhile, Station 19 hosts the neighborhood kids for trick-or-treating; a prank war breaks out in the house, and Jack is haunted by a ghost from his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Alaska Daily - Episode 1.04 - The Weekend - Press Release

Alaska Daily: The Weekend (10/27) “The Weekend” – It’s the Alaska State Fair and The Daily Alaskan team is covering every angle of this beloved annual event, including Gabriel who is excited for his first assigned story. When his reporting leads him somewhere unexpected, he rises to the occasion with Eileen’s support. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz have very different weekends before reuniting to make more progress on their investigation on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

FBI: International – Money is Meaningless - Review

This episode was filled with mystery, advocacy, the balance of friendship and family and some of the most beautiful scenery we have ever seen to date on this show. The episode opens at a gorgeous estate in Mallorca, Spain. Protestors approach the gates and break them open. The gate alarms is triggered as the protestors ascend on the house and property, breaking things and vandalizing the property. They hang a huge signs as police arrive that say This property has be liberated.
Dylan Mcdermott
Edwin Hodge
Alexa Davalos
Jim Meskimen
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 3.06 - Novel Signed by Author, $22.19 - Press Release

Home Economics: Novel Signed by Author, $22.19 (10/26) “Novel Signed by Author, $22.19” – It’s Halloween and everyone is on edge! Especially Tom who fears nobody will attend his in-person book reading – except for his No. 1 fan that is. Though the family presumes her to be a stalker, the mysterious woman turns out to be something even more shocking on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Kindred - Premiere Date Released

FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 5.06 - Book Bans and Guillotine Hands - Press Release

The Conners: Book Bans and Guillotine Hands (10/26) “Book Bans and Guillotine Hands” – It’s Halloween at the Conners, and Dan encourages the family to decorate the house. When everyone is feeling too busy and overwhelmed to help, Becky tries to take matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Harris takes a stand on an issue that ruffles a few feathers in Darlene’s new neighborhood on The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

The Man Who Fell to Earth - Cancelled by Showtime

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the Paramount Global-backed premium cable network has declined to renew the series for a second season. The news comes as showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet had originally conceived the drama as a closed-ended limited series but changed course as they were halfway through making the first season. Sources say execs were very pleased with the show’s creative and felt the season came to a natural and fitting conclusion.
spoilertv.com

Performers Of The Month - September 2022 Results

Below you will find the Top 3 finishers for each side listed out in placement order. All of these graphics will be available on my Twitter account as well as the official SpoilerTV Twitter and Instagram accounts. We are happy for you to share them, but please share them from one of these official sources to ensure you are sharing the best quality version of these graphics. For the highest quality, please click on the slides to enlarge them.
spoilertv.com

Avenue 5 - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Avenue 5 has started airing on HBO. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
spoilertv.com

MOVIES (LFF 2022): Aftersun - Review

Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun is one of the most fearless and quietly devastating movies of the year; a resounding feature debut from someone who has only directed short films before – to arrive with the sort of confidence not seen since Lynne Ramsay’s Ratcatcher is a bold move, but Wells pulls it off superbly – reflecting on the bond of a father separated from his partner taking his daughter on holiday twenty years earlier. It’s an intriguing memory presented through MiniDV footage as Sophie, our protagonist, tries to piece together what was real and what was imagined in attempt to better understand Paul Mescal’s Calum.
spoilertv.com

La Brea - The Cave - Review

La Brea's second episode does a great job of building on the foundations it set in the premiere episode. Gavin, Izzy and Ella fit in seamlessly with the rest of the cast with the reunions between Ella and Veronica and Ella and Ty being particularly touching. Gavin and Izzy have...
spoilertv.com

Chicago PD - A Good Man - Review

After ten years, fans of Chicago PD said goodbye to Jay Halstead last week. It was an emotional one to say the least and I have quite a few thoughts on it, so let’s just get right into it. Losing a character from a TV show is never easy,...
Distractify

Michael and Sierra Are Over on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Who Is the "Zaddy" Dating Now? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Our resident "zaddy" in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Michael Allio, catches the eye of fellow single Sierra Jackson right away. But in the Oct. 10 episode, Michael says goodbye to the bubbly 27-year-old. Michael says he doesn't know what it feels like "to love someone again" and Sierra's talk of being a step-mom to his son is too much. So, is Michael single after Bachelor in Paradise or is he just not ready yet?
