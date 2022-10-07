Read full article on original website
Petunia Luna
4d ago
The answer to the question in the title is that abortion is NOT on the ballot. Justice stated that he doesn't think that the people should be allowed to vote on it, lol. I'll bet. It just might turn out differently. But, that means that he and the legislature are completely responsible for every death of every woman and girl that dies due to being denied medical care, and they absolutely should be prosecuted for murder.
Reply(1)
10
Shawn Ashcraft
3d ago
Everyone should get educated instead of listening to the media. this is about banning late term abortions where they are killing actual infants already developed.
Reply(4)
3
