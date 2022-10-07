Read full article on original website
Sarah Godlewski’s crusade to elect women and preserve the veto
Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski at an Oct. 8, 2022 fundraiser at her home in Madison for six women candidates her PAC, Women Save the Veto, is supporting to try to stave off a Republican supermajority in the Wisconsin Legislature | Examiner photo. On a brilliant Saturday morning in October,...
Oregonians face low barriers to voting
Elections officials will start sending out ballots next Wednesday. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Campaign spending in support of ‘right to work’ paying dividends for conservative group
This flier targeting Republican Rep. Jim Allard of Pittsfield was sent out by Cornerstone, a Christian advocacy group. Allard, who opposed right to work, was ousted in last month's primary. (Courtesy) Brodie Deshaies saw unions give a voice to his family members, helping them negotiate a fair contract at work....
More often candidates are sitting out debates, leaving their future unknown
A screenshot of an Oct. 20, 2020 Indiana Debate Commission debate between Democrat Woody Myers, Republican Eric Holcomb and Libertarian Donald Rainwater. Due to COVID the men were put in separate rooms. (Courtesy Indiana Debate Commission) Debates between candidates for public office, particularly non-national races, don’t rake in viewers. Those...
Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports
The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with article with which it originally appears.) By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality.
Colorado voters asked to fund school lunches with tax hike on high incomes
A measure placed on Colorado’s 2022 ballot by Democrats in the state Legislature will ask voters to approve an income tax hike on people earning more than $300,000 a year to fund free lunches in public schools. Proposition FF would raise about $100 million annually by limiting the total...
Hillsdale GOP video tells Whitmer, Nessel and Benson that ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’
Hillsdale County GOP video posted by Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, Oct. 6, 2022 | Facebook screenshot. A video being amplified by Michigan Republican Party Co-chair Meshawn Maddock is drawing notice for its threatening language. The 90-second video, posted last week on the Facebook page for the Hillsdale County Republican...
Gun group planning push to roll back new state gun laws and more Va. headlines
• Former Prince William County registrar Michele White claims her prosecution on charges related to the 2020 election season is a politically motivated ploy to support the creation of an “election integrity unit.” A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares called the accusation “utterly false.”—Washington Post.
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
The Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest near Boulder Junction includes stands of mature conifers. (Jonathan Kult | Wisconsin DNR) A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
Post-Roe, abortion is playing a central role in NM governor’s race
An attendee at the rally for reproductive rights in Albuquerque's Tiguex Park holds up a pro-abortion rights sign Friday, June 24. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) With the right to an abortion now up to each state, and numerous surrounding states imposing total or partial bans, New Mexico has become a safe harbor in the Southwest for those seeking and providing abortion care. The issue has become a significant one in the race for governor.
In Bering Strait region, House candidates face off in a rerun of 2020 race
Salmon strips hang to dry on a tradional race in the Bering Strait village of Teller on Sept. 2, 2021. For Rep. Neal Foster and challenger Tyler Ivanoff, whose previous contest focused on the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, dealing with western Alaska salmon disasters is now a top priority. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
Ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections, the eligibility of thousands of Georgia voters are getting challenged in places like Cobb, Gwinnett, and Chatham counties. Cobb County voters queued up inside on a chilly morning during the 2020 election. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The eligibility of tens of thousands of...
State misses deadline for program to expand school lunch aid
Enrollment in the free and reduced lunch program can benefit students and schools. (Getty Images) Last month, a bipartisan majority of state senators sent Gov. Chris Sununu a letter with a last-minute request. The U.S. Department of Agriculture was continuing a program to allow states to automatically sign up eligible public school students for the free and reduced-price lunch program using their families’ Medicaid enrollment information. Twenty-seven states were already enrolled; the deadline for new states to join this year was Sept. 30.
Appointed judge and private attorney vie for District Court seat
Newly appointed Clark County Judge Ellie Roohani faces attorney Anna Albertson in the November general election. Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Roohani to fill the Dept. 11 vacancy left last year by Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez’s departure. Albertson also applied for the appointment. Roohani is a graduate of UNLV’s Boyd Law...
The fight against an age-old effort to block Americans from voting
Voting is difficult for people with limited reading skills, and some states make it harder by limiting the help they can receive in casing their ballots. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) This ProPublica story was co-published with Gray TV/Investigate TV and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. It is part...
Race to manage state land brings up clashing opinions on oil and gas industry
An oil pumpjack casts a shadow on a wall as it pulls oil from the Permian Basin oil field on March 14, 2022. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images) New Mexicans will decide in the General Election if a new official will come in to manage state land or go with an incumbent that supports renewable energy while overseeing the largest production from extractive businesses in state history.
Maryland Republicans plan ‘Unite the Right’ event and more Va. headlines
• Former Republican congressman Denver Riggleman endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad.—Washington Post. • Republican activists in Maryland are planning an event called “Unite the Right.” One of the co-hosts said she had no idea the term was associated with the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.—Baltimore Banner.
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
Located just west of Yellowstone National Park, Henrys Lake is a popular attraction for trout fishing. (Courtesy of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare) The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples.
BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council meeting set for Wednesday in Twin Falls
The Bureau of Land Management's Twin Falls District, headquartered at this office in south-central Idaho, manages over 3.9 million acres of public lands that stretch north toward Redfish Lake, east to American Falls, west to the Bruneau River and south, dipping over the Nevada border. (Courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management)
Here are the election deniers running for the Michigan House and Senate on Nov. 8
Right-wing rally calling for a so-called "audit" of the 2020 election at the Michigan Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021 | Laina G. Stebbins. In addition to the top three statewide posts and a number of congressional seats, there are nearly 30 candidates running for the Michigan Legislature who still doubt — to varying degrees — that the 2020 election was anything but safe and secure.
