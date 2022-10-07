ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 4

James
4d ago

we're they rebuilding or saving for a new place? or just living off an assistance program....Mathew was a long time ago. a assistance program is temporary. WHAT HAPPEN TO PEOPLE HUSTLING, WORKING 3 JOBS...to make it work? if I was in a motel with bugs. it would only make me work & save MORE.

Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

Housekeeping crew got tired of cleaning up all the pizza delivery & takeout garbage left in rooms to attract roaches! They were too lazy to carry it to the onsite dumpsters & didnt take care of it just trashed the rooms

cbs17

Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
RALEIGH, NC
Politics
sandhillssentinel.com

Second arrest made in West End homicide case

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

One killed, one injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead and a woman injured. Fayetteville police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near 1900 North Street. Once on scene, officers found a with multiple gunshot wounds who was...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

