u.today

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
u.today

100 Million XRP Moved by FTX Behemoth, Here's What It Means for Market

u.today

XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield

Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
u.today

It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse

u.today

Huobi Token (HT) Price Spikes by 21% After Justin Sun Reportedly Purchased Exchange

u.today

Bitcoin Slips Below $19,000 as Sentiment Remains Bearish

The Bitcoin price dropped to an intraday low of $18,962 on the Bitstamp exchange. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is down 7.39% over the last eight days after reaching $20,469 on Oct. 4. The cryptocurrency is currently down 72.4% from its all-time high peak. This week, investors and traders should...
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

u.today

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Massive Spike. These Are Key Reasons Why

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty recently spiked by a whopping 13.55% and peaked at a new all-time high of 35.6 trillion hashes, according to data provided by BTC.com. It has marked the biggest increase since May 2021. This, of course, has put more pressure on Bitcoin miners who are struggling to...
u.today

Bitcoin Might Take Eighteen Months to Reach $40K Mark If This Plays Out: Details

u.today

BNY Mellon Officially Enters Cryptocurrency Custody Business

Bank of New York Mellon, the oldest American bank, has announced that its cryptocurrency custody platform is now live in the U.S., according to a Tuesday press release. Its select clients can now hold and transfer Bitcoin and Ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies, without relying on a crypto-native company. Robin...
u.today

Zephyr Platform Launches Decentralized Prediction Market: Review

u.today

Breaking: SEC Investigating Creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection

Yuga Labs Inc., the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of non-fungible tokens, is under an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reports. The aim of the probe is to determine whether or not the company violates federal securities laws with some of its offerings.
u.today

Cardano Investor Loses ADA Worth More Than $25 Million to Celsius Freeze

u.today

Stellar Blockchain Gets Extended Support for USDC Thanks to This Collaboration

As announced at the fourth annual Stellar Meridian conference, crypto payment start-up Wirex will add support for major stablecoin USDC on the Stellar blockchain to its app. With this innovation, users will be able to pay for goods and services in real life with USDC on Stellar using the Wirex crypto debit card.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Might Be Nowhere Near: Dramatic Model for Bulls

Mr. Voell analyzed the performance of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, in all past "bearish" cycles, i.e., periods between the tops and bottoms of the BTC price. Bitcoin (BTC) might drop below $14,000 soon, this model suggests. Mr. Voell took to Twitter yesterday, on Oct. 10, 2022, to share the...
u.today

Charles Hoskinson: There's Nothing Left to Say About XRP

u.today

BTC and XRP Price Analysis for October 11

u.today

Former ARK Invest Crypto Lead Explains What's Wrong with Crypto Market Today

