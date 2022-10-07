Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
Charles Hoskinson Believes XRP to Be Commodity, Shiba Eternity Sets Historic Record, Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Cardano founder says XRP should be regulated as commodity, here’s why. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson expressed his opinion on the legal status of XRP. He believes...
100 Million XRP Moved by FTX Behemoth, Here's What It Means for Market
XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield
Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
It's Time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says, As He Predicts Major Collapse
Huobi Token (HT) Price Spikes by 21% After Justin Sun Reportedly Purchased Exchange
Bitcoin Slips Below $19,000 as Sentiment Remains Bearish
The Bitcoin price dropped to an intraday low of $18,962 on the Bitstamp exchange. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is down 7.39% over the last eight days after reaching $20,469 on Oct. 4. The cryptocurrency is currently down 72.4% from its all-time high peak. This week, investors and traders should...
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Massive Spike. These Are Key Reasons Why
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty recently spiked by a whopping 13.55% and peaked at a new all-time high of 35.6 trillion hashes, according to data provided by BTC.com. It has marked the biggest increase since May 2021. This, of course, has put more pressure on Bitcoin miners who are struggling to...
Bitcoin Might Take Eighteen Months to Reach $40K Mark If This Plays Out: Details
BNY Mellon Officially Enters Cryptocurrency Custody Business
Bank of New York Mellon, the oldest American bank, has announced that its cryptocurrency custody platform is now live in the U.S., according to a Tuesday press release. Its select clients can now hold and transfer Bitcoin and Ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies, without relying on a crypto-native company. Robin...
Zephyr Platform Launches Decentralized Prediction Market: Review
Breaking: SEC Investigating Creator of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection
Yuga Labs Inc., the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of non-fungible tokens, is under an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reports. The aim of the probe is to determine whether or not the company violates federal securities laws with some of its offerings.
Cardano Investor Loses ADA Worth More Than $25 Million to Celsius Freeze
Stellar Blockchain Gets Extended Support for USDC Thanks to This Collaboration
As announced at the fourth annual Stellar Meridian conference, crypto payment start-up Wirex will add support for major stablecoin USDC on the Stellar blockchain to its app. With this innovation, users will be able to pay for goods and services in real life with USDC on Stellar using the Wirex crypto debit card.
Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Might Be Nowhere Near: Dramatic Model for Bulls
Mr. Voell analyzed the performance of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, in all past "bearish" cycles, i.e., periods between the tops and bottoms of the BTC price. Bitcoin (BTC) might drop below $14,000 soon, this model suggests. Mr. Voell took to Twitter yesterday, on Oct. 10, 2022, to share the...
Charles Hoskinson: There's Nothing Left to Say About XRP
BTC and XRP Price Analysis for October 11
Former ARK Invest Crypto Lead Explains What's Wrong with Crypto Market Today
