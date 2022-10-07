Read full article on original website
Post-Roe, abortion is playing a central role in NM governor’s race
An attendee at the rally for reproductive rights in Albuquerque's Tiguex Park holds up a pro-abortion rights sign Friday, June 24. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) With the right to an abortion now up to each state, and numerous surrounding states imposing total or partial bans, New Mexico has become a safe harbor in the Southwest for those seeking and providing abortion care. The issue has become a significant one in the race for governor.
Sarah Godlewski’s crusade to elect women and preserve the veto
Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski at an Oct. 8, 2022 fundraiser at her home in Madison for six women candidates her PAC, Women Save the Veto, is supporting to try to stave off a Republican supermajority in the Wisconsin Legislature | Examiner photo. On a brilliant Saturday morning in October,...
Pollsters have messed up in Florida the past two election cycles — can we trust them this year?
The dissatisfaction about public political polling in Florida reached its apotheosis on Election Night in 2020, when Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden by 3.3 points. That was even though at least five major pollsters had predicted in their last surveys before the election that Biden would win the Sunshine State by at least four points.
Campaign spending in support of ‘right to work’ paying dividends for conservative group
This flier targeting Republican Rep. Jim Allard of Pittsfield was sent out by Cornerstone, a Christian advocacy group. Allard, who opposed right to work, was ousted in last month's primary. (Courtesy) Brodie Deshaies saw unions give a voice to his family members, helping them negotiate a fair contract at work....
Beto O’Rourke raises $25 million from July through late September
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks to a packed auditorium during a stop on his Beto for Texas College Tour campaign at Texas State University in San Marcos on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps...
Shawnee County Republicans dodge only Kansas House forum before election
TOPEKA — Republican candidates were a no-show at a Topeka forum meant to help voters elect House members, disappointing event organizers and enraging Democratic Rep. Vic Miller. At the Oct. 4 forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County and other organizations, all 11 House candidates...
Demonstrators demand security for reproductive rights in Ohio ahead of election
Advocates march around the Ohio Statehouse to promote voting and abortion rights on October 8. Photo by Chantal Brown. Advocates gathered Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse as a part of the Women’s Wave, a national day designated to march and rally for reproductive rights. A mix of local activists,...
‘Invading academic freedom:’ Missouri AG’s probe for university emails raises concerns
Eric Schmitt answers questions during a press conference after filing to run in the Missouri Senate primaries on Feb. 22, 2022 in Jefferson City (photo by Madeline Carter). A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work.
The fight against an age-old effort to block Americans from voting
Voting is difficult for people with limited reading skills, and some states make it harder by limiting the help they can receive in casing their ballots. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) This ProPublica story was co-published with Gray TV/Investigate TV and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. It is part...
Hillsdale GOP video tells Whitmer, Nessel and Benson that ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’
Hillsdale County GOP video posted by Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, Oct. 6, 2022 | Facebook screenshot. A video being amplified by Michigan Republican Party Co-chair Meshawn Maddock is drawing notice for its threatening language. The 90-second video, posted last week on the Facebook page for the Hillsdale County Republican...
Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports
The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with article with which it originally appears.) By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality.
Republican candidates Michels and Toney join victims to campaign on parole issue
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and GOP attorney general candidate Eric Toney hold a press conference at the Milwaukee Police Association. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) “June 3, 1997 was probably the worst day of my life,” Karen Kannenberg said at a Friday press conference hosted by the Milwaukee Police Association....
Big law firms circle burn scar to get some of $2.5 billion NM fire payout
The wreckage of a home in Las Dispensas, the first area destroyed by the Hermits Peak fire in early April. (Photo courtesy of Kathryn Mahan) Now that a huge compensation program is on its way to the burn scar of the biggest fire in state history, private law firms are increasing efforts to convince victims that they need a lawyer to get a piece of the $2.5 billion pie.
What having election deniers on this year’s ballot means for November and beyond | Analysis
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, attends the Senate Education Committee Hearing held at the Pennsylvania Capitol on May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Al Schmidt knows about the threat of election-deniers – and the havoc they can create – better than most anyone...
Race to manage state land brings up clashing opinions on oil and gas industry
An oil pumpjack casts a shadow on a wall as it pulls oil from the Permian Basin oil field on March 14, 2022. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images) New Mexicans will decide in the General Election if a new official will come in to manage state land or go with an incumbent that supports renewable energy while overseeing the largest production from extractive businesses in state history.
Gun group planning push to roll back new state gun laws and more Va. headlines
• Former Prince William County registrar Michele White claims her prosecution on charges related to the 2020 election season is a politically motivated ploy to support the creation of an “election integrity unit.” A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares called the accusation “utterly false.”—Washington Post.
Oregonians face low barriers to voting
Elections officials will start sending out ballots next Wednesday. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
Ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections, the eligibility of thousands of Georgia voters are getting challenged in places like Cobb, Gwinnett, and Chatham counties. Cobb County voters queued up inside on a chilly morning during the 2020 election. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The eligibility of tens of thousands of...
Colorado voters asked to fund school lunches with tax hike on high incomes
A measure placed on Colorado’s 2022 ballot by Democrats in the state Legislature will ask voters to approve an income tax hike on people earning more than $300,000 a year to fund free lunches in public schools. Proposition FF would raise about $100 million annually by limiting the total...
Maryland Republicans plan ‘Unite the Right’ event and more Va. headlines
• Former Republican congressman Denver Riggleman endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad.—Washington Post. • Republican activists in Maryland are planning an event called “Unite the Right.” One of the co-hosts said she had no idea the term was associated with the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.—Baltimore Banner.
