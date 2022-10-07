ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Post-Roe, abortion is playing a central role in NM governor’s race

An attendee at the rally for reproductive rights in Albuquerque's Tiguex Park holds up a pro-abortion rights sign Friday, June 24. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) With the right to an abortion now up to each state, and numerous surrounding states imposing total or partial bans, New Mexico has become a safe harbor in the Southwest for those seeking and providing abortion care. The issue has become a significant one in the race for governor.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Sarah Godlewski’s crusade to elect women and preserve the veto

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski at an Oct. 8, 2022 fundraiser at her home in Madison for six women candidates her PAC, Women Save the Veto, is supporting to try to stave off a Republican supermajority in the Wisconsin Legislature | Examiner photo. On a brilliant Saturday morning in October,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Beto O’Rourke raises $25 million from July through late September

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks to a packed auditorium during a stop on his Beto for Texas College Tour campaign at Texas State University in San Marcos on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps...
TEXAS STATE
Shawnee County Republicans dodge only Kansas House forum before election

TOPEKA — Republican candidates were a no-show at a Topeka forum meant to help voters elect House members, disappointing event organizers and enraging Democratic Rep. Vic Miller. At the Oct. 4 forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County and other organizations, all 11 House candidates...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
‘Invading academic freedom:’ Missouri AG’s probe for university emails raises concerns

Eric Schmitt answers questions during a press conference after filing to run in the Missouri Senate primaries on Feb. 22, 2022 in Jefferson City (photo by Madeline Carter). A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work.
MISSOURI STATE
The fight against an age-old effort to block Americans from voting

Voting is difficult for people with limited reading skills, and some states make it harder by limiting the help they can receive in casing their ballots. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) This ProPublica story was co-published with Gray TV/Investigate TV and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. It is part...
GEORGIA STATE
Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports

The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with article with which it originally appears.) By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality.
OHIO STATE
Big law firms circle burn scar to get some of $2.5 billion NM fire payout

The wreckage of a home in Las Dispensas, the first area destroyed by the Hermits Peak fire in early April. (Photo courtesy of Kathryn Mahan) Now that a huge compensation program is on its way to the burn scar of the biggest fire in state history, private law firms are increasing efforts to convince victims that they need a lawyer to get a piece of the $2.5 billion pie.
ECONOMY
Race to manage state land brings up clashing opinions on oil and gas industry

An oil pumpjack casts a shadow on a wall as it pulls oil from the Permian Basin oil field on March 14, 2022. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images) New Mexicans will decide in the General Election if a new official will come in to manage state land or go with an incumbent that supports renewable energy while overseeing the largest production from extractive businesses in state history.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gun group planning push to roll back new state gun laws and more Va. headlines

• Former Prince William County registrar Michele White claims her prosecution on charges related to the 2020 election season is a politically motivated ploy to support the creation of an “election integrity unit.” A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares called the accusation “utterly false.”—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE
Oregonians face low barriers to voting

Elections officials will start sending out ballots next Wednesday. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
OREGON STATE
Maryland Republicans plan ‘Unite the Right’ event and more Va. headlines

• Former Republican congressman Denver Riggleman endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad.—Washington Post. • Republican activists in Maryland are planning an event called “Unite the Right.” One of the co-hosts said she had no idea the term was associated with the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.—Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE

