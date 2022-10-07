Read full article on original website
Las Vegas ranks near bottom of city safety survey, Henderson and NLV higher
A new survey places Las Vegas at No. 156 out of 182 in a look at the safest cities to call home. Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno scored higher.
nnbw.com
People: Brett Harris appointed Nevada labor commissioner
Department of Business and Industry director Terry Reynolds has appointed Brett Harris as Nevada labor commissioner. The labor commissioner oversees the agency responsible for the application and enforcement of wage and hour laws, employment of minors, public works and prevailing wage, private employment agency licensing and the state apprenticeship council.
businesspress.vegas
Panda named No. 1 Nevada Top Workplace in big business division
The best place to work among the largest companies in Nevada in 2022 is Panda Restaurant Group for the second consecutive year. Doing business nationwide as Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, Panda Restaurant Group has 70 Nevada locations with about 1,100 employees in the category that recognizes companies of 500 or more workers.
On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo
As Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has campaigned for governor, he has cast himself as a moderate Republican who has devoted his life to protecting Nevadans. The post On the record: Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid administrative leave
An employee who was the assistant to the former director of Nevada state prisons is on paid administrative leave, according to the Department of Corrections.
2news.com
Four Attorneys and Two Judges Apply to Fill Empty Nevada Supreme Court Seat
Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre announced Monday afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received six applications from individuals who wish to fill the judicial opening in Seat F of the Nevada Supreme Court. This judicial selection will fill the seat made available by the retirement of the Honorable Abbi...
Tallest hotel in Las Vegas may not be the one you think
Las Vegas is mentioned in lists of things from around the world. But when it comes to the size and height of the hotels - it dominates.
Rural Nevada casino owner sues to allow sports betting at his Washington cardrooms
Maverick Gaming, which owns four casinos in rural Nevada, wants to add sports betting to its Washington cardrooms but is being blocked by state lawmakers and Indian tribes. The post Rural Nevada casino owner sues to allow sports betting at his Washington cardrooms appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
963kklz.com
USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks
A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
newsfromthestates.com
Oregonians face low barriers to voting
Elections officials will start sending out ballots next Wednesday. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
cohaitungchi.com
The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions
Las Vegas has more national parks within a day’s drive than any other city in the United States. You are reading: Nature things to do in vegas | The Ultimate List of Las Vegas Natural Attractions. When you include state parks, National Recreation Areas, and Navajo Tribal parks, there...
New project expected to transform, improve downtown Las Vegas area
The City of Las Vegas's newest project is GreeNVision: The Stewart Avenue Complete Streets project, which is expected to be a transformation for the downtown area.
Candidates debate to represent Nevada’s 4th congressional district
Candidates take the stage to debate for Nevada's Fourth Congressional District.
$10K to apply: Pot lounge application window opens Oct. 14 in Nevada
A non-refundable $10,000 application fee to run an independent pot lounge is just like everything else in Las Vegas -- a gamble.
963kklz.com
Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas
So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
newsfromthestates.com
Second tribe in New Mexico set to open Tesla dealership in 2023
A mockup of a new Tesla dealership sits in front of the worksite for the dealership on Santa Ana Pueblo lands as part of an announcement of the partnership between Tamaya Ventures and Tesla on the morning of Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) Construction is...
Longtime North Las Vegas residents to be honored by mayor
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee plans to honor longtime residents like Gwen Walker. Reporter Kay McCabe spoke with Walker to learn how her city has changed over the past six decades.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dedan Thomas Jr., 4-star 2024 PG from Las Vegas, includes SEC school in top 6
Dedan Thomas Jr. is one of the top point guard prospects in the country among the class of 2024. The 4-star recruit from the Las Vegas area is ranked No. 3 at his position by 247Sports’ composite rankings, is considered No. 1 in the state of Nevada, and is rated No. 30 overall nationally.
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports
The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with article with which it originally appears.) By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality.
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million
The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
