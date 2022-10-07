Honda and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solutions are investing $3.5 billion to build a joint venture battery factory in southern Ohio, the car company said Tuesday. An exact location hasn't been announced but the factory, which is expected to employ 2,200 people, will be in Fayette County, southwest of Columbus. Honda did not say how much of the $3.5 billion it would contribute. Honda already employs almost almost 11,000 people in its various manufacturing facilities in the state.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO