Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s what residents in the Sugar Land, Missouri City areas need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
A list of polling locations is published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voters in Fort Bend County can vote at any of the county’s polling centers during both the early-voting period and on Election Day. A list of polling locations is published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov. Proposition language has been lightly edited for space.
Harris County law enforcement officers crowd commissioners court, boo Lina Hidalgo over budget battle
Judge Hidalgo ended Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting early to a chorus of boos from the Harris County Constable's Deputies packing the room.
Lone Star College System awaits possible state funding changes in 2023
Proposed changes for state funding might change the way community colleges such as Lone Star College System receive funding. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Community colleges across the state, including the Lone Star College System, may see a change in how they receive state funding in the coming years. Going into the...
Harris County tax rate vote stalled for third time as law enforcement appear en masse at commissioners court
Law enforcement officers lined the back of the courtroom during the Oct. 11 meeting of commissioners court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the third consecutive meeting as Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle did not appear at the Oct. 11 meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New attack ad accuses Lina Hidalgo of funding bike trails over police
A spokesperson for Hidalgo's campaign denied the claims.
KWTX
Political consultant in Harris county convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A political consultant was convicted Friday for a failed scheme intended to affect the the outcome of the race for Texas House of Representatives District 132 during the 2020 election cycle, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “At a time when threats against...
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms
A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Tax rate standoff, court case backlog reduction
Harris County commissioners held a special meeting Sept. 6 to propose tax rates for fiscal year 2022-23 but have yet to vote to officially adopt them. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) With Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle not in attendance at the last two meetings of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Woodlands Online& LLC
2022 Tax Statements In The Mail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX - Montgomery County 2022 tax statements are in the mail! Over 340,000 statements were mailed this week according to Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae. The Montgomery County Tax Office is pleased to offer numerous payment options including: ? Online using Credit/Debit Card. • By Phone 1-800-351-7929.
Woodlands Online& LLC
OPINION: Incorporation Squad Leaders to Step Down in The Woodlands Township Board 2022 Election Shakeup
THE WOODLANDS, TX - Incorporation Squad leaders Gordy Bunch and Bruce Rieser have not filed their names for the November 2022 Woodlands Township Board of Directors election ballot. They will be stepping down from their positions at the end of this term. Thus starts a shakeup of the Woodlands Township Board of Directors in the wake of its failed incorporation push.
Do you want Abbott to win reelection?
With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
Floor & Decor to bring flooring, fixtures with Tomball store
Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October. (Courtesy Floor & Decor) Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October, the company confirmed. Located at 25510 Hwy. 249, Tomball, Floor & Decor will offer a selection of hardwood flooring—including tile, stone, wood and laminate—installation materials, bathroom fixtures, and backsplash and countertop options, according to the company's website. www.flooranddecor.com.
Tomball City Council updates boards and commissions handbook, appoints liaisons
During its Oct. 3 meeting, the council appointed new people to serve on several of the boards and commissions. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council approved changes Sept. 6 to both the boards’ and commissions’ application and handbook while also appointing council members to serve as liaisons at various board and commission meetings—moves city officials said bring the documents up to date with best practices and increases communication.
Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back
The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
PHOTOS: Get an inside look at Houston TranStar
Members of the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce toured the Houston TranStar facility during a special meeting of the transportation and governmental affairs committee. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Houston TranStar collaborates with different county, city and state agencies to provide information about the region's transportation system and help mitigate congestion by...
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
League City residents will see slight garbage collection fee increase
League City residents’ garbage collection fees will increase slightly starting in April, but the jump in cost is not as high as it would have been had the city gone with another provider, city leaders said. (Courtesy city of League City) League City residents’ garbage collection fees will increase...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0