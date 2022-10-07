ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Here’s what residents in the Sugar Land, Missouri City areas need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections

A list of polling locations is published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voters in Fort Bend County can vote at any of the county’s polling centers during both the early-voting period and on Election Day. A list of polling locations is published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov. Proposition language has been lightly edited for space.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Harris County tax rate vote stalled for third time as law enforcement appear en masse at commissioners court

Law enforcement officers lined the back of the courtroom during the Oct. 11 meeting of commissioners court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the third consecutive meeting as Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle did not appear at the Oct. 11 meeting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Juliette Fairley

Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms

A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
TEXAS STATE
2022 Tax Statements In The Mail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX - Montgomery County 2022 tax statements are in the mail! Over 340,000 statements were mailed this week according to Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae. The Montgomery County Tax Office is pleased to offer numerous payment options including: ? Online using Credit/Debit Card. • By Phone 1-800-351-7929.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
OPINION: Incorporation Squad Leaders to Step Down in The Woodlands Township Board 2022 Election Shakeup

THE WOODLANDS, TX - Incorporation Squad leaders Gordy Bunch and Bruce Rieser have not filed their names for the November 2022 Woodlands Township Board of Directors election ballot. They will be stepping down from their positions at the end of this term. Thus starts a shakeup of the Woodlands Township Board of Directors in the wake of its failed incorporation push.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
TEXAS STATE
Floor & Decor to bring flooring, fixtures with Tomball store

Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October. (Courtesy Floor & Decor) Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October, the company confirmed. Located at 25510 Hwy. 249, Tomball, Floor & Decor will offer a selection of hardwood flooring—including tile, stone, wood and laminate—installation materials, bathroom fixtures, and backsplash and countertop options, according to the company's website. www.flooranddecor.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Tomball City Council updates boards and commissions handbook, appoints liaisons

During its Oct. 3 meeting, the council appointed new people to serve on several of the boards and commissions. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council approved changes Sept. 6 to both the boards’ and commissions’ application and handbook while also appointing council members to serve as liaisons at various board and commission meetings—moves city officials said bring the documents up to date with best practices and increases communication.
TOMBALL, TX
Hwy. 105 construction timeline pushed back

The Hwy. 105 project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to improve Hwy. 105 from Montgomery to Conroe is anticipated to continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, a delay from the previously expected end date of the third quarter of 2023. TxDOT previously said the project's contractor was experiencing material supply shortages, which were affecting the timeline. The project spans from FM 2854 to I-45 and will add a raised median barrier as well as widening the roadway and updating traffic signals. The project was 25% complete as of an Oct. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest information available.
CONROE, TX
WGAU

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
PHOTOS: Get an inside look at Houston TranStar

Members of the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce toured the Houston TranStar facility during a special meeting of the transportation and governmental affairs committee. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Houston TranStar collaborates with different county, city and state agencies to provide information about the region's transportation system and help mitigate congestion by...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
