Fans will recall that the season 4 finale left us with Spencer and Olivia at an impasse in their relationship. After waiting 5 months to find out where the two stand, fans finally got their answer at the end of the season 5 premiere. The episode began with a montage featuring shots of Spencer making winning plays on the football field, intertwined with Olivia pouring over game footage in an attempt to uncover Coach Garrett’s illegal activities, which she got wind of last season. Olivia sees this as her big break into journalism and is committed to cracking this story wide open. Meanwhile, Spencer realizes that the only way that he is going to get Olivia in the same room as him is to get creative, so he decides to throw a Christmas party. However, it is a running joke between the crew that Spencer doesn't know how to have a good time, so Asher, J.J. and Jordan take over the party planning. J.J. decides to play the party to his advantage by fixing the Secret Santa assignments in an attempt to mend rifts between people in the group. His meddling, however, ends up causing more drama than repair.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 HOURS AGO