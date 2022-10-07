Read full article on original website
Related
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
spoilertv.com
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.04 - The Weekend - Press Release
Alaska Daily: The Weekend (10/27) “The Weekend” – It’s the Alaska State Fair and The Daily Alaskan team is covering every angle of this beloved annual event, including Gabriel who is excited for his first assigned story. When his reporting leads him somewhere unexpected, he rises to the occasion with Eileen’s support. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz have very different weekends before reuniting to make more progress on their investigation on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Chucky - Episode 2.03 - Hail, Mary! - Press Release
Jake proposes brainwashing the captured Chucky and turning him into an ally.
spoilertv.com
Fire Country - Episode 1.04 - Work, Don't Worry - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Work, Don’t Worry” – The crew engages in a search and rescue mission after a building collapses and Division Chief Sharon is forced to make a gut-wrenching decision, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 28 (9:00 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
RELATED PEOPLE
spoilertv.com
Home Economics - Episode 3.06 - Novel Signed by Author, $22.19 - Press Release
Home Economics: Novel Signed by Author, $22.19 (10/26) “Novel Signed by Author, $22.19” – It’s Halloween and everyone is on edge! Especially Tom who fears nobody will attend his in-person book reading – except for his No. 1 fan that is. Though the family presumes her to be a stalker, the mysterious woman turns out to be something even more shocking on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.05 - Felicia - Press Release
The Rookie: Feds: Felicia (10/25) “Felicia” – Simone and Carter get trapped in the tropics while hunting down a suspect on the run. Simone’s unexpected meet-cute with Dina (Jessica Betts) throws a wrench into Cutty’s love life, and Elena’s high-end fashion splurge cracks open an unsolved murder mystery on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, OCT. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.06 - DKNY - Press Release
The Goldbergs: DKNY (10/26) “DKNY” – In homage to the classic Halloween movies of the ‘80s, Geoff’s terror over Beverly controlling all baby-care duties turns into a jump-scare-filled comedic thriller. Meanwhile, Adam is excited to spend Halloween visiting Dave Kim at NYU; however, his feelings change when he discovers that Dave Kim has reinvented himself on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. (TV-PG, DL)
spoilertv.com
For All Mankind - Season 4 - Maria Mashkova & Dimiter Marinov Join Apple Series
Maria Mashkova (McMafia) and Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) have joined the upcoming fourth season of Apple TV+’s space drama series For All Mankind in key recurring roles. Mashkova will play Svetlana, a co-pilot. Marinov will portray Iyla, a Mars space veter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
The Conners - Episode 5.06 - Book Bans and Guillotine Hands - Press Release
The Conners: Book Bans and Guillotine Hands (10/26) “Book Bans and Guillotine Hands” – It’s Halloween at the Conners, and Dan encourages the family to decorate the house. When everyone is feeling too busy and overwhelmed to help, Becky tries to take matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Harris takes a stand on an issue that ruffles a few feathers in Darlene’s new neighborhood on The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Step Up - Episode 3.04 - Cell Therapy - Press Release
EPISODE 304 – “CELL THERAPY”. Sage’s actions the night of the BMT Awards has landed him back in jail. Collette is trying to keep everything together and the tour afloat. Marquise’s meddling is upsetting everyone from Rigo to Collette to Poppy to Odalie; only Angel is enamored. At the Tabernacle, Rigo thrills the audience, but is confronted by haters. Sparks ignite as Collette consoles a shaken Rigo – what.
spoilertv.com
Avenue 5 - No One Wants an Argument About Reality - Review
I'm still processing the fact that Avenue 5 really has returned after a two and a half year break. Naturally, the underrated dark comedy comes back to full chaos. It's been five months since the events of season one took place, and Captain Ryan (Hugh Laurie) still hasn't told the passengers of Avenue 5 that they've been knocked off course (again, again), pushing their trajectory from the projected 6-month plan to 8 years. While everyone thinks they are only four weeks away from landing back on Earth, Ryan is using his seductive captain voice during dinner dates with married women while sharing reconstituted eel protein. Within just seconds of the premiere, it becomes abundantly clear just how terrified Ryan is of telling everyone the big, special announcement.
spoilertv.com
Station 19 - Episode 6.04 - Demons - Press Release
Station 19: Demons (10/27) “Demons” – Maya and Theo answer a call at a Halloween carnival; but when fire hits the corn maze, the dangers quickly escalate and Maya risks her own life to prove her worth to her increasingly hostile captain. Meanwhile, Station 19 hosts the neighborhood kids for trick-or-treating; a prank war breaks out in the house, and Jack is haunted by a ghost from his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spoilertv.com
All American - Ludacrismas - Review
Fans will recall that the season 4 finale left us with Spencer and Olivia at an impasse in their relationship. After waiting 5 months to find out where the two stand, fans finally got their answer at the end of the season 5 premiere. The episode began with a montage featuring shots of Spencer making winning plays on the football field, intertwined with Olivia pouring over game footage in an attempt to uncover Coach Garrett’s illegal activities, which she got wind of last season. Olivia sees this as her big break into journalism and is committed to cracking this story wide open. Meanwhile, Spencer realizes that the only way that he is going to get Olivia in the same room as him is to get creative, so he decides to throw a Christmas party. However, it is a running joke between the crew that Spencer doesn't know how to have a good time, so Asher, J.J. and Jordan take over the party planning. J.J. decides to play the party to his advantage by fixing the Secret Santa assignments in an attempt to mend rifts between people in the group. His meddling, however, ends up causing more drama than repair.
spoilertv.com
La Brea - The Cave - Review
La Brea's second episode does a great job of building on the foundations it set in the premiere episode. Gavin, Izzy and Ella fit in seamlessly with the rest of the cast with the reunions between Ella and Veronica and Ella and Ty being particularly touching. Gavin and Izzy have...
Warner Bros. Television Promotes Parul Agrawal to Head of Drama
Warner Bros. Television has promoted Parul Agrawal to the role of senior vice president and head of drama development, Variety has confirmed. Agrawal previously served as vice president of drama development. She tales over the role from Leigh London Redman, who exited the studio in July to join Berlanti Productions. Agrawal will report to Clancy Collins White, executive vice president and head of development. Agrawal originally joined WBTV in 2010. The announcement of Agrawal’s promotion comes after Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the company would be laying off 82 employees from the Warner Bros. TV Group while also opting not...
spoilertv.com
MOVIES (LFF 2022): Aftersun - Review
Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun is one of the most fearless and quietly devastating movies of the year; a resounding feature debut from someone who has only directed short films before – to arrive with the sort of confidence not seen since Lynne Ramsay’s Ratcatcher is a bold move, but Wells pulls it off superbly – reflecting on the bond of a father separated from his partner taking his daughter on holiday twenty years earlier. It’s an intriguing memory presented through MiniDV footage as Sophie, our protagonist, tries to piece together what was real and what was imagined in attempt to better understand Paul Mescal’s Calum.
spoilertv.com
Kindred - Premiere Date Released
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
Comments / 0