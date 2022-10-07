Read full article on original website
Related
Why Notre Dame football offense went stale in red zone vs. BYU
The Notre Dame offense struggled in the red zone for the first time in the 2022 season against BYU. This is why.
How NIL collectives are responding to early-season coach firings
By the conclusion of Week 5 of the college football season, five FBS head coaches had been fired, each at the Power 5 level. Some combinations of athletic department and university leadership at Nebraska (Sept. 11), Arizona State (Sept. 18), Georgia Tech (Sept. 26), Colorado (Oct. 2) and Wisconsin (Oct. 2) decided a coaching change was needed.
Can Bijan Robinson run his way into Heisman contention?
At the midway point in the season, Texas preseason All-American running back Bijan Robinson is on pace for 1300 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. Those aren’t normally Heisman Trophy contending numbers, but he’s also a dangerous receiver and UT’s offense figures to hit another gear if quarterback Quinn Ewers remains healthy.
Business Insider
Wealthy people who moved to Miami are rejecting Florida traditions and radically transforming their homes instead
Ray and Eilyn Jimenez detail how transplants are trading a minimalistic all-white aesthetic for vibrant patterns, rich textiles, and darker moods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cameron Dicker named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following fantastic NFL debut
Cameron Dicker made his NFL debut with the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, and now he’s captured an honor that each kicker in the NFC strives for every time they hit the field. The former Texas great was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, rewarded for his...
Comments / 0