On3.com

How NIL collectives are responding to early-season coach firings

By the conclusion of Week 5 of the college football season, five FBS head coaches had been fired, each at the Power 5 level. Some combinations of athletic department and university leadership at Nebraska (Sept. 11), Arizona State (Sept. 18), Georgia Tech (Sept. 26), Colorado (Oct. 2) and Wisconsin (Oct. 2) decided a coaching change was needed.
On3.com

Can Bijan Robinson run his way into Heisman contention?

At the midway point in the season, Texas preseason All-American running back Bijan Robinson is on pace for 1300 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. Those aren’t normally Heisman Trophy contending numbers, but he’s also a dangerous receiver and UT’s offense figures to hit another gear if quarterback Quinn Ewers remains healthy.
