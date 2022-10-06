Justices ask pointed questions of attorneys about abortion laws at Idaho Supreme Court hearing

Read full article on original website
Supreme Court declines case of Texas death row inmate who claims jury tainted by racial bias
Andre Thomas, who is Black, killed his wife, who is white. He was sentenced to death in 2005. Three jurors during the trial opposed interracial marriage.
Kinzinger backs Democrats in contested statewide races
Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s (R-Ill.) leadership PAC Country First announced on Tuesday that it is supporting a slew of candidates in statewide races, including Democrats in several contested elections. Among the Democrats endorsed include Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Arizona Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes. The leadership PAC is…
newsfromthestates.com
State misses deadline for program to expand school lunch aid
Enrollment in the free and reduced lunch program can benefit students and schools. (Getty Images) Last month, a bipartisan majority of state senators sent Gov. Chris Sununu a letter with a last-minute request. The U.S. Department of Agriculture was continuing a program to allow states to automatically sign up eligible public school students for the free and reduced-price lunch program using their families’ Medicaid enrollment information. Twenty-seven states were already enrolled; the deadline for new states to join this year was Sept. 30.
