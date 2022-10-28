ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is hosting Saturday Night Live on October 29?

By Michael Balderston
Who is making their way to Studio 8H this week to take on hosting Saturday Night Live ? And who is going to be on board as the musical guest for this week's episode?

Saturday Night Live season 48 is here and ready to bring the laughs again. Though this season is the first in a long time without some SNL vets like Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson and new faces are getting more prominent roles, the long-running sketch series is still rolling along trying to make us all laugh with either on-topic political satires or off-the-wall crazy ideas (check out some of our favorite Saturday Night Live season 48 sketches ). That includes having a new celebrity each week come in and serve as host.

So, who is it going to be for the latest new episode on October 29. Let's find out.

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live on October 29?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmk6P_0iQ9LDjd00

Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday Night Live (Image credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

For the second week in a row, Saturday Night Live is going with a host who also serves as their own musical guest. Jack Harlow, a three-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum artist, takes a break from his world tour for his latest album Come Home the Kids Miss You , to join SNL for the week.

While this is the first time that Harlow is hosting Saturday Night Live , it is his second experience serving as the musical guest on the show.

You can check out Saturday Night Live 's promos for this week's episode directly below. The first not only features Harlow promoting his hosting gig, but sees the return of Cecily Strong for the first time this season (much to the delight of many fans we're sure). In the second promo, Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernandez try to guess Harlow's Halloween costume.

Saturday Night Live musical guest for October 29

As mentioned above, Jack Harlow is serving as both the host and musical guest for the October 29 episode of Saturday Night Live. It's already the second time that this has happened this season (and the second straight SNL in a row); an interesting trend.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC on Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT and can be streamed live and the next day on Peacock .

