Saturday Night Live season 48 is here and ready to bring the laughs again. Though this season is the first in a long time without some SNL vets like Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson and new faces are getting more prominent roles, the long-running sketch series is still rolling along trying to make us all laugh with either on-topic political satires or off-the-wall crazy ideas. That includes having a new celebrity each week come in and serve as host.

So, who is it going to be for the latest new episode on October 8. Let's find out.

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live on October 9?

Willow, Brendan Gleeson and Chloe Fineman on Saturday Night Live (Image credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Making his Saturday Night Live debut at the sprite age of 67, Brendan Gleeson has been tapped to host SNL on October 8. The Irish actor is best known for his roles in Braveheart , In Bruges and Paddington 2 . Though in a couple of weeks audiences can see him in a new movie, The Banshees of Inisherin , a new dark comedy that reunites Gleeson with his In Bruges co-star Colin Farrell and writer/director Martin McDonagh.

Just from the early promos for Gleeson's SNL appearance we get the sense that the actor, who has been more known for dramatic work, ready to have some fun, even if that means breaking the rules and shredding on his skateboard across Studio 8H.

Saturday Night Live musical guest for October 8

Like Gleeson, this week's musical guest is also making their SNL debut — Willow. Willow comes to SNL as she as her fifth album releases on October 7. Fun fact, Willow is the daughter or Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Both Willow and Brendan Gleeson, along with SNL cast member regular Chloe Fineman, did a handful of promos testing the old theater legend about the play that must not be named, working with Paddington bear and their favorite things about Ireland. Check it out.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC on Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT and can be streamed the next day on Peacock .