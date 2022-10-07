ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense

Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Here’s how Tennessee will beat Alabama

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide are coming to Knoxville for a monster matchup with No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. It’s been a long time in the making but it looks like the Big Orange may finally have what it takes to slay the Tide. On this week’s Big...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral

Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN

