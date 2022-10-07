Read full article on original website
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On No. 6 Tennessee Very Clear
Nick Saban, known for giving little to nothing in press conferences, was uncharacteristically open about the issues Tennessee could give the Crimson Tide this Saturday. After barely slipping past Texas A&M at home last week, the head coach for Alabama isn't taking their road matchup ...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense
Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode
Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
atozsports.com
Here’s how Tennessee will beat Alabama
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide are coming to Knoxville for a monster matchup with No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. It’s been a long time in the making but it looks like the Big Orange may finally have what it takes to slay the Tide. On this week’s Big...
‘It’s kind of wild’: Alabama fan still can’t believe his ‘I Hate Tennessee’ rant is now a Crimson Tide tradition
Years after Alabama fan Irvin Carney ranted about his hate of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2007, his words have been shared countless times by other Bama fans every year in time for the Alabama-Tennessee game.
Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral
Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
RELATED PEOPLE
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News
Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
Tennessee’s Jaylen McCollough Arrested on Felony Assault Charge, per Report
The Volunteers safety was taken into custody after a confrontation in Knoxville on Sunday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Tennessee
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
Maryville man seeking answers after solar company shuts down leaving job unfinished
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
How the weather is affecting the fall foliage
October is off to a nice, dry start, which is perfect for those who love the colorful leaves that autumn brings.
Comments / 7