Djordje Petrovic reportedly signs extension with Revolution

FOXBORO -- Djordje Petrovic has been excellent in net for the New England Revolution this season. The club rewarded the 22-year-old with a contract extension.

Petrovic has agreed to an extension with the Revs that will keep him in New England through 2025, with a club option for the 2026 season.

"Djordje Petrovic has been a great addition to our team. In his 2022 season with the Revolution, Djordje has made a great impression on both his teammates and the staff," Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said Friday. "We believe he has a great future and will continue to improve as a goalkeeper. Therefore, he is most deserving of this new contract."

Petrovic has stabilized things in net for New England after the club bounced around from keeper to keeper to start the year. Earl Edwards Jr. and Brad Knighton both struggled in net while the Revs waited for Matt Turner to get healthy, and last season's MLS Goalkeeper of the Year played in only five matches before transferring to Arsenal of the Premier League.

Petrovic joined New England from Serbian first-division side FK Čukarički in April, and has seven clean sheets in his 20 starts. He owns a 6-7-7 record to go with his 1.3 goals against average, and was named Revolution Team MVP honors last week.

As Bogert alluded to in his tweet, more awards are likely coming Petrovic's way this offseason. And with Friday's reported extension, he'll be stopping shots in New England for years to come.