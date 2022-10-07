Read full article on original website
$20,000 worth of jewelry stolen from SW Salina garage
Police are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry from a garage in southwest Salina earlier this month. A 67-year-old Salina woman told police that a 40-gallon black and yellow tote containing approximately $20,000 worth of diamond and gold jewelry was stolen from her garage in the 700 block of Willis Avenue sometime between Oct. 2 and Monday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
$1,400 worth of damage done to car in east-central Salina
Police are investigating an incident in which a car was allegedly damaged by multiple individuals Monday night in east-central Salina. A 20-year-old Salina man reported that he was sitting in his parents' residence when he heard a loud banging outside. He looked out and saw three to four people fleeing in a dark SUV or sedan toward Indian Rock Park.
Multiple shots fired into Salina residence
According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
Bullets go through children’s bedroom in Salina
The Salina Police Department (SPD) is investigating after someone fired shots into a home Friday night, putting the lives of five people in danger.
Police investigating firearm discharge in Salina South High parking lot
The Salina Police Department is investigating the discharge of a firearm in the parking lot of Salina South High School. The incident occurred at school dismissal today. No one was injured as a result of the gunfire. Salina Police Detectives are actively following up on investigative leads. Please know that the police department is in regular communication with USD305 administration. More information will be released when it becomes available. If you have information relative to this investigation, please call the police department at 785-826-7210 or you can call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.
Bud Light truck overturns on Kansas highway
A truck carrying Budweiser overturned on Tuesday morning in southern Saline County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Boy with bike struck by car Monday morning, suffers minor injuries
An 11-year-old boy was injured Monday morning when he was struck by a car at the intersection of E. Iron Avenue and Ohio Street. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2002 Lincoln LS driven by Katie Buchanan, 20, of Salina, was eastbound on E. Iron Avenue and attempting to turn south onto S. Ohio Street, when it struck an 11-year-old boy who was in the crosswalk with his bicycle. Witnesses told police that Buchanan had the green arrow to turn.
Police investigating after gun fired during dismissal at Central Kansas high school
SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department is investigating the an incident at a Salina school during which a gun was fired on school grounds on Tuesday. According to the SPD, a firearm was discharged in the parking lot of Salina South High School during afternoon dismissal on Oct. 11. No injuries resulted from this […]
Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
Police urge members of the public to not make themselves victims
Between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7, 2022, the Salina Police Department worked five vehicle burglaries in central Salina involving the theft of firearms. Most, if not all, of these vehicles were unlocked at the time of the theft. These firearms will potentially be used to commit other crimes, which makes the Salina community and law enforcement less safe.
15-year-old Kan. girl hospitalized in Salina after rollover accident
TREGO COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Chevy S-10 pickup driven by Meagan Lynnette Herrington, 35, Ellis, was traveling in the 32000 block of Old 40 just west of Kansas 147. The driver...
Semi overturns, spills load of beer in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY —Just before 7a.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a rolled semi on southbound Interstate 135 just north of the Kansas Highway 4 exit in southern Saline county, according to a social media report from the KHP. First responders shut down the right lane of the...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Corey, Dustin Warren; 44; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
4 people escape from early morning Hutchinson house fire
Four people were able to escape an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
Riley County Arrest Report October 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KAREN DENISE QURESHI, 57, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KEIRRA LASHA MCDONALD, 25, Manhattan,...
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
UPDATE: Doberman spooked at Solomon rest area located
SOLOMON - A woman traveling through Kansas is desperately trying to find her missing Doberman Pinscher who ran off from the Interstate 70 rest area near Solomon Monday. Jen Anielski told Salina Post that the year-and-a-half old Doberman named Lanie got spooked at the eastbound I-70 rest area near Solomon. She was last seen running west from the rest area at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.
Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
