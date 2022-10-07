The Salina Police Department is investigating the discharge of a firearm in the parking lot of Salina South High School. The incident occurred at school dismissal today. No one was injured as a result of the gunfire. Salina Police Detectives are actively following up on investigative leads. Please know that the police department is in regular communication with USD305 administration. More information will be released when it becomes available. If you have information relative to this investigation, please call the police department at 785-826-7210 or you can call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

SALINA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO