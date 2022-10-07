Read full article on original website
Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Edwin Diaz is scheduled to become a free agent following one of the best seasons of his career, and the right-hander sent a clear message to the New York Mets after they were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday night. Diaz pitched one inning in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to...
The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
Manager Aaron Boone said that Chapman had no valid excuse for missing the workout, so the team decided to move forward without him for the group's upcoming ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he was disappointed but not surprised by the player's decision to skip...
Does Justin Fields know how to survive the NFL game better now?. Headlines from the Chicago Bears 2021 preseason were quick to make note of then-rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about NFL game speed. Following Field’s first-ever preseason game, he told reporters the speed was slow. It was an odd comment coming from a rookie player. Usually, players need time to adjust to the fast pace of the NFL compared to college.
The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras. As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer. Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news...
The New York Yankees might still be slim favorites to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but there’s no doubt they will have to pay a premium for his services. Considering he’s the face of the franchise and has already carved out a section in Yankee Stadium in his honor, general manager Brian Cashman is between a rock and a hard place regarding negotiations.
Seattle is scheduled to host Arizona at 4:05 PM Eastern on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Seattle Mariners are in the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2001 and will be facing the Houston Astros in the ALDS. The Mariners are scheduled to host Game 3 of the series on...
It was a somber scene in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse on Saturday night after their 2-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only was the season over, but so too were the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the Cards said goodbye to the two...
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had a tumultuous experience ever since being traded from the Texas Rangers to the Bronx. In fact, IKF had a somewhat intense adventure before the season even began, being traded to the Minnesota Twins from Texas and then immediately sent on his way to New York, his childhood club.
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
The Twins lost three players on the waiver wire Tuesday. Outfielder Jake Cave was claimed by the Orioles, infielder Jermaine Palacios was claimed by the Tigers, and catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed by the Red Sox. The Twins also removed two pitchers from the 40-man roster: Devin Smeltzer and Jhon Romero.
The ALDS is getting underway today. The first matchup of the day features the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. The Astros are obviously considered to be the overwhelming favorites in this series, given that the Mariners are in the postseason for the first time since 2001 and the Astros are in for the seventh time in the last eight years.
The ALDS starts today with the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros getting underway at 3:37 p.m. Eastern Time, and the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians starting at 7:37 p.m. The Yankees will have Gerrit Cole on the mound for the series opener. It just so happens that a...
Albert Pujols' time with the Angels may not be over after all. Despite being DFA'd by the team in May of 2021 after a mostly disappointing nine seasons together, Pujols still wants to fulfill his 10-year personal services contract with the club. Arte Moreno's potential sale of the team hasn't changed his mind.
Despite finishing with an MLB-best and franchise record 111 wins, the Los Angeles Dodgers are without their ace Walker Buehler. The star right-hander injured his elbow back in June and it was ultimately determined that Tommy John Surgery would be necessary. Buehler will miss the postseason and be out through...
The New York Mets ended what was a historic season in disappointing fashion in Game 3 of their Wild Card series on Sunday night. Their elimination occurred far earlier than anyone expected a month ago and now puts the organization on a path to confront some major issues heading into the offseason.
The New York Mets season has come and gone. With their 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Sunday’s Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series, their best season since 2015 crumbled right before their eyes. The Padres advanced to the NLDS and will take on the...
